This New York gallery is hosting an online exhibition of male nudes

With NYC museums conducting virtual tours to highlight exhibitions, and New York galleries doing the same through online viewing rooms, there's so much art on the Internet now that it's hard to notice them all. Still, there are some that are bound to grab your attention, and such is the case with one web-only photography exhibit organized by Abigail Ekue, a self styled "author, photographer, artist and provocateur." Of these labels, the last certainly applies to her project, "Bare Men: The Group Show," which delivers on its self explanatory title.

Featuring artists from Germany, Austria, Israel, The UK, Canada, India and the U.S., the show is meant to be a celebration of "the male nude ranging from the classical to the erotic." There's quite a bit of full frontal exposure here, enough to think of the show as an expression of the male gaze being directed at male genitalia, except that some of participating artists, which includes the curator herself, are women.

"During my career, I've noticed many who enjoy nude photography tend to do so in private," Ekue says in explaining what prompted her to create the show. "It's also a way to get conversations started on why the male nude is vilified, censored or mainly relegated to the gay market." She further adds that's it's important to put the male nude on par with the female nude, and to include "male and men-identifying people in the body-positivity movement."

If you're interested in what Ekue is talking about, visit the show here. Meanwhile, check out some of the photos from "Bare Men" below:

