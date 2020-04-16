We’re cooking more than ever right now and while our favorite comfort foods hit the spot, we're constantly looking for more ways to spice up our routine. But it's a challenge these days when we're stuck with items that need to be shelf stable enough to last us until our next grocery run.

Among those items everyone seems to want a piece of is Rancho Gordo's elusive bean subscription service, which commands a lengthy waitlist for access to its coveted dried, heirloom legumes. Yes, these beans are wonderful, but the club we really want to be a member of right now is the New York-based artisanal pasta brand Sfoglini’s “pasta-of-the-month club.” If you're like us, signing up for all these carbs is like finally making it into that club you always wished to be a part of—whether it was Girl Scouts or that discotheque in deep Brooklyn with a hard-to-find location.

But no club is more perfect to join right now (and accessible for home cooks) than this monthly service that offers customers access to dried pasta—including seasonal pasta shapes and styles not available on store shelves—that’s served at many of the city’s top restaurants. Plus, co-owner and chef Steve Gonzalez (who has worked on pasta menus for well-regarded restaurants such as Hearth, Roberta’s and Frankies Sputino) includes a recipe in each box to give you some inspiration for your next meal. The Sfoglini club offers two tiers of membership subscriptions with several types of dried pasta per order: three months ($65) and six months ($120).

So whether you’re treating yourself to this gift or sending it along to a friend who maybe just held their wedding virtually, it’ll be an appreciated move. For April, the team is also offering 15% off of all bulk pasta orders made through its site—because a well (and smartly)-stocked pantry is your always best bet.

