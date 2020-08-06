Time Out Market New York is now open!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over four months since Time Out Market closed its doors, but we’re finally ready to welcome you back to the DUMBO waterfront!

Seven eateries and two full-service bars are included in Time Out Market New York’s first phase of reopening today, along with hundreds of outdoor seats just steps from Brooklyn Bridge Park. Juicy burgers from Pat LaFrieda, delicious tacos from Ivy Stark, mouth-watering fried chicken sandwiches from Jacob’s Pickles and more are all available for you to enjoy in our gorgeous new outdoor dining area. Or, you can order ahead for take-out and enjoy your meal in the nearby park or from the comfort of your own apartment.

Curious about all of the items you can get your hands on? Check out the updated menus below with what's on offer as well as links to place your order now!

Ivy Stark Mexology, one of the city’s top chefs with 20-plus years of cooking experience, will serve a menu packed with her interpretations of modern Mexican at her Mexology concept.

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors will offer prime cuts and quality meats in a mix of tasty signature sandwiches, juicy sliders and other favorites.

Bessou, one of Noho’s most popular restaurants, is providing a casual spin on their dishes inspired by Japanese family recipes, courtesy of owner Maiko Kyogoku and Executive Chef Emily Yuen.

Jacob’s Pickles is serving Southern-style comfort food executed flawlessly, with a menu of artisanal back-to-basics dishes.

FELICE Pasta Bar, a neighborhood staple, will be selling fresh pasta full of the authentic flavors of Tuscany.

Fish Cheeks, the critically-acclaimed and widely-beloved restaurant, will present a modern approach to traditional Thai seafood, packed with authentic flavors.

Ice & Vice pushes the boundaries of what frozen treats can be and will serve its edgy and ultra-premium, ice creams, sorbets and frozen yogurts every weekend. [Only available Saturdays and Sundays.]

Wondering how you can get your hands on all that amazing food? One of the many new safety precautions that the market will be implementing to prioritize everyone’s health and safety is a new, contactless ordering system. The Time Out Market app lets guests order and track their meal’s progress and is available to download for free now through the App Store or Google Play. You’ll also be able to order via mobile web through timeout.com/nymenu and the market eateries are all available for delivery on DoorDash.

Read more about all the offerings at the reopened market here!

Share the story