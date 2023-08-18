Uber One and Van Leeuwen team up for a BBQ-inspired ice cream

We love barbeque. And we love ice cream. But together?

An unlikely flavor combination is coming to New York courtesy of an equally unlikely partnership—Uber One and Van Leeuwen—who have teamed up to release a limited-edition summertime flavor this month.

Available through September or as long as supplies last, the Uber One BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble is an exclusive flavor for Uber One members, made with a sweet harvest corn ice cream base, honey cornbread chunks and, yes, a tangy-sweet BBQ swirl to finish it.

Pints, which are $10.50 a pop, are available to pick up in person at Van Leeuwen stores across the country or via delivery exclusively on the Uber Eats app with an Uber One membership flash. To order, simply click the Van Leeuwen banner on the app or select the closest Van Leeuwen location.

The artisanal ice cream chain has a cool 25 locations throughout New York City, with two new scoop shops coming soon in Times Square and Midtown East. And non-New Yorkers can also get in on the BBQ-inspired fun: there are Van Leeuwen outposts in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, California, Texas, Colorado and in Washington, D.C.

Along with smooth renditions of classic flavors like Sicilian pistachio and mint chip, Van Leeuwen is known for its funky ice-cream combinations, like Malted Cookie Dough Shake, Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin, Marionberry Cheesecake and Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb.

And the new flavor is far from the scoop shop's first foray into corporate partnerships. This year, Van Leeuwen debuted a Keith Haring-inspired ice cream for Pride Month and last winter introduced a limited-edition flavor inspired by the star-studded whodunnit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. (And yes, there was caramelized onion jam mixed into its vanilla base.)

Get up close and personal with the new Uber One BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble flavor below:

Uber One/Van Leeuwen Uber One BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble