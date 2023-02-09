Watch the Super Bowl on a massive screen in Times Square this weekend

Whether into the game or Rihanna's half-time routine, you'll want to catch the show in midtown.

If you're anything like us, you'll probably be tuning into this weekend's Super Bowl LVII to watch Rihanna's half-time show and not the actual football game—and we've got the perfect spot for you to do just that.

TSX Entertainment will broadcast the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on a massive, 18,000-square-foot digital screen overlooking Times Square at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street, at TSX's relatively new flagship location.

For the first time ever, the event will be broadcast in Times Square with sound through people's mobile phones.

As previously reported, TSX's flagship is located at TSX Broadway, a $2.5 billion, 46-story tower that's set to fully open in 2024. When it does, it will boast 74,000-square-feet of premium hospitality and entertainment space that will include an NFT gallery, a supper club, a number of state-of-the-art recording studios, fine dining restaurants and clubs and a 15,000-square-foot rooftop bar overlooking Times Square.

The destination will basically become a massive entertainment complex set to deliver services and experiences to both industry insiders and New Yorkers.

