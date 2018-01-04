Who is the secret band on the Governors Ball lineup?

In December, the organizers of Governors Ball got speculation going about the fest's lineup with a series of mysterious clues. Now that the GovBall lineup has been announced, those questions are answered—mostly. Anyone who's seen the poster has noted the presence of a large, crossed-out name of an act that will be announced at a later date. The rumor mill is already churning out guesses, mostly based around the spacing and the fact that there seems to be an L peeking out.

FUN SURPRISE COMING SOON!!! — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 3, 2018

What is that fun surprise? Here are some guesses.

1. Lana Del Rey



Lana has an upcoming NYC area concert in New Jersey, so it makes sense that she'd be held off this poster until it passes. She played GovBall in 2015, and yet...we're not entirely convinced.

2. LCD Soundsystem

The band headlined Panorama Fest in 2016 and since then has gigged approximately a thousand times at Brooklyn Steel. Its name would be pretty squished on the given posted space, but it is possible.

3. Lorde

She played the festival in 2016, but that was before her sterling sophomore album Melodrama came out. She has an NYC stadium show in March, but her current tour wraps up at the end of May.



3. Lorde and SZA

As someone on Reddit noted, it doesn't necessarily have to be only one name that's blocked out. And a SZA-Lorde twofer would provide considerable star power to the lineup.

4. Lord Huron

The indie folk band is probably the front runner based solely on the poster below and the spacing provided, but actually who knows? It's just a poster.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.