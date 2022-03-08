New York
Isla & Co.
Photograph: Courtesy of Alex Loayza

Williamsburg’s William Vale hotel gets a new restaurant next week

Isla & Co. will open in the space formerly occupied by Du Donuts

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The team behind recent Manhattan hotel restaurant and bar openings Daintree, Isla and The Sentry heads to Brooklyn on Wednesday, March 16 for the launch of Isla & Co. at The William Vale hotel. It's one of several locations that Parched Hospitality Group has planned for the US this year.

Isla & Co. will take over the former Du’s Donuts space. It seats 60 across 1,000-square-feet with room for 40 more outside. Like some of Parched’s other recent openings, natural light and leafy potted plants feature among design elements. 

Isla & Co.
Photograph: Courtesy of Isla & Co.

Executive chef Matt Foley, previously of Michelin-starred Marea, authored the menu. Expect items like brekkie rolls, French toast, Benedicts and burgers at brunch. Pasta dishes, fish and chips and half chicken entrées will be available at dinner. Oz-inspired cocktails like the Wizard of Aus with Australian whiskey, lemon juice, sugar, egg white and a shiraz wine float are on the drink list, in addition to craft beer and natural and organic wine. 

