La Grande Boucherie
Photograph: Courtesy Melissa Hom

Yelp says these are New York City’s most romantic restaurants

Plus links to the five boroughs’ actually amorous options.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
In recent margarita news (take it with a grain of salt), international amateur reviews platform Yelp updated its list of the “Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner in 2024” on Wednesday. Three NYC spots that exist were included among the bunch. 

Le Grande Boucherie in midtown, which the site files to its “French” and “steakhouses” categories, clocked in at number five. The bright, sprawling space is dotted with tall potted plants among its white tablecloths. The French steakhouse has 4.4 Yelp stars and 2,771 blurbs. Williamsburg’s quaint Cafe Mogador (“Moroccan,” “Breakfast & Brunch,” “Mediterranean,” per the site), which also has a location in Manhattan, registered at 23. The family-run operation has 4.4 stars, with 1,454 writeups. And a restaurant around Flatiron called Thai Villa (“Thai”), which has, again, that magic number 4.4 sparklers and 4,934 contributions, wins number 66. 

To assemble its collection, Yelp “identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as ‘romantic,’ ‘date night’ and ‘valentine,’ (sic) then ranked those spots using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.” Each city was allowed five or fewer entries.

New York City, of course, has myriad romantic locales, with the hospitality industry mightily represented among them. See our actual expert picks on Time Out New York for the most romantic restaurants in town right here, and glimpse our sweetest bars here

