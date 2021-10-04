New York
The Standard Biergarten
Photograph: Bex WadeThe Standard Biergarten

The best restaurants near the High Line

Eat and drink up and down the High Line at the best restaurants and bars on the west side from Gansevoort to 34th Street.

Written by
Alyson Penn
,
Claire Zahm
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The High Line, Manhattan’s elevated green space that slinks up Manhattan’s west side from Gansevoort to 34th Street, is an excellent NYC attraction any time of year, and walking its mile-and-a-half stretch is an especially lovely way to work up an appetite in the fall. Happily, eating and drinking options abound from its southern end near the Whitney Museum of American Art all the way up to Husdon Yards.  

Best restaurants near the High Line

1. Hearth on the High Line

  • Restaurants
  • Chelsea

The scenic offshoot of East Village mainstay Hearth has a nice swath of seats outside, cheese and charcuterie plates suitable for sharing and more substantial bites like BLTs and braised pork sandwiches for those times when after-work drinks carry into dinner. 

2. Spanish Diner at Mercado Little Spain

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Midtown West

An excellent destination near the High Line’s northernmost point, Spanish Diner is one of five fabulous eating and drinking options at Mercado Little Spain. This one’s an Iberian all-day restaurant with oodles of egg dishes, snacks, sandwiches and $6 drinks during sangria hour on Monday-Thursday from 3pm-6pm.

Shukette
Kyle Nunez

3. Shukette

  • Restaurants
  • Chelsea

Chef/partner Ayesha Nurdjaja’s follow-up to the wildly popular Shuka in Soho just opened this past July, and it’s already as buzzy as the original. Tables are hard to come by, but you can still grab a spot outside of primetime hours to dig into salt cod dip, grape leaves, joojeh chicken and steak kebab along with beer, wine and spritzers. 

 

Pastis
Courtesy Pastis/Corry Arnold

5. Pastis

  • Restaurants
  • West Village

This relatively recent revival of the Sex and the City-era classic is just about as buzzy as the original, but with a whole stretch of sidewalk seats beyond its gleaming white-tiled, mirrored dining room, your chance of nabbing a spot is a little better. As before, French hits fill the menu, with plenty of wine and cocktails to sip after your verdant stroll. 

Salinas
Photograph: Lizz Kuehl

7. Salinas

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Chelsea
  • price 4 of 4

This flashy Spanish restaurant has a limestone grotto with a water wall and a candlelit garden beneath a retractable roof. The small plates on its taps-style menu are boldly flavored and actually portioned to share.

Seed + Mill
Photograph: Courtesy of Seed + Mill

9. Seed + Mill

  • Restaurants
  • Israeli
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

Artisanal sesame-seed products are the focus of this Chelsea Market shop, with more than 30 flavors of house-made halva as well as three types of freshly milled tahini. Enjoy high-quality Ethiopian Humera seeds—roasted and milled in small batches—in halva varieties like coffee and ginger, as well as two sesame-based spice blends and a tahini-and- goat’s-milk ice cream.

Tia Pol
Photograph: Courtesy Tova Carlin

10. Tia Pol

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Chelsea
  • price 1 of 4

Lingering over tapas is one of dining’s finest moments, and Tia Pol is as comfortable a place to do it as any. High stools surround the bustling bar where guests guzzle fruity sangria, and tables are topped with rounds and rounds of croquetas, pescado en adobo and chorizo al jerez. 

Frying Pan
Photograph: Clotilde Testa

11. Frying Pan

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

There’s no need to ask permission to come aboard this lightship–the historic floating lighthouse only takes walk-ins. Head to Pier 66 and hit the deck before sunset for beautiful views, boozy beverages and very on the nose fried seafood snacks.  

