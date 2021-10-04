The scenic offshoot of East Village mainstay Hearth has a nice swath of seats outside, cheese and charcuterie plates suitable for sharing and more substantial bites like BLTs and braised pork sandwiches for those times when after-work drinks carry into dinner.
The High Line, Manhattan’s elevated green space that slinks up Manhattan’s west side from Gansevoort to 34th Street, is an excellent NYC attraction any time of year, and walking its mile-and-a-half stretch is an especially lovely way to work up an appetite in the fall. Happily, eating and drinking options abound from its southern end near the Whitney Museum of American Art all the way up to Husdon Yards.
