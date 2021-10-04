Eat and drink up and down the High Line at the best restaurants and bars on the west side from Gansevoort to 34th Street.

The High Line, Manhattan’s elevated green space that slinks up Manhattan’s west side from Gansevoort to 34th Street, is an excellent NYC attraction any time of year, and walking its mile-and-a-half stretch is an especially lovely way to work up an appetite in the fall. Happily, eating and drinking options abound from its southern end near the Whitney Museum of American Art all the way up to Husdon Yards.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the High Line in NYC