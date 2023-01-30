Flames leaping from a charcoal grill. A flickering candlestick at a table for two. Lightning on the Aegean Sea. Fire fascinates. A malleable metaphor for love, lust, passion, or fury, it’s ever-evocative. And, although we first learned to contain it an almost inconceivable number of years ago, control over this once untamed element is still cause for applause.

New York City has been setting drinks and plates alight for slightly fewer millennia. Whether behind the bar, tableside or close in an open kitchen, its flash never fails to snap attention.

This edition of Time Out New York’s digital cover celebrates combustion in its culinary forms, and these are five menu items with a blaze you can bask in right now.