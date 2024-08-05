Subscribe
A dozen oysters with mignonette and lemon
P.J. Clarke's| Oysters at P.J. Clarke;s
P.J. Clarke's

7 spots to get your fix for National Oyster Day

From East Coast to West Coast specialties, here are seven places to dine on bivalves for National Oyster Day.

Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Lovers of the mighty oyster, our day has finally come. On August 5, oyster fans are coming together to shuck and slurp on bivalves for National Oyster Day. Looking for a spot to get your oyster on? Here are a few places around NYC that are offering deals to feed your oyster fix. 

National Oyster Day Deals

P.J. Clarke’s on the Hudson

  • American
  • Battery Park City
  • price 1 of 4
P.J. Clarke’s on the Hudson
P.J. Clarke’s on the Hudson
Photograph: Greg Powers Photography

Overlooking the Hudson River, P.J. Clarke’s is the place to be for National Oyster Day. To celebrate the day, the restaurant is hosting an intimate cocktail and oyster-tasting event. Sourcing bivalves from the restaurant's shell collection program operators—The Lobster Place and Blue Island Oysters—each oyster will be prepped three different ways and served with a dram or signature cocktail from Talisker Whisky. The local oyster initiative, Billion Oyster Project, will be onsite, educating guests on the bivalve’s historical and ecological role in New York City. The tasting starts at 5:30pm and tickets are $65, tax and gratuity included.

Book online

Blu on the Hudson

  • New Jersey

In honor of the big day, this seafood-centric restaurant in Weehawken will be offering two specials: half naked East Coast oysters (6 for $24 or 12 for $46) dressed with green tomato vinaigrette and served with tomato granita on the side; or gold Kumamoto oysters for $36, served with lime, white ponzu and Blu’s cocktail sauce.

Pineapple Club

  • Contemporary American
  • East Village

This East Village restaurant always runs specials on Mondays for oysters, making it a shoe-in for the holiday. Snag a few Wellfleet oysters, accompanied by a savory cocktail sauce and mignonette, for only $1 per oyster. Pro tip: snag a half-dozen oysters and sit in the enclosed atrium for an indoor-outdoor feel without the heat.

Book online
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co

  • Seafood
  • Greenpoint
  • price 1 of 4
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co
Photograph: Courtesy Vicky Wasik

Seasonal, traceable and sustainable is the name of the game at Greenpoint Fish & Lobster. Celebrating the mighty bivalve each and every day, this seafood restaurant offers $1 oysters on Mondays, making it a must-stop for the holiday. Plus, this happy hour starts at noon, making it an ideal spot for a little oyster action for lunch. 

Grand Army Bar

  • Seafood
  • Boerum Hill

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grand Army (@grandarmybar)

One of Brooklyn’s quintessential drinking dens, Grand Army Bar is extending its oyster happy hour for the momentous occasion. Stay well into the evening hours to slurp on a dozen East Coast oysters for $26. Even better, the restaurant also hosts a martini Monday special, making it the perfect pairing.

Grand Banks

  • Seafood
  • Tribeca
  • price 2 of 4
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Grand Banks
Grand Banks
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Parked on a dock in Tribeca, Grand Banks is a classic schooner with seafood aplenty. On offer today, each order of a half dozen oysters will come with a free drink, be it a cocktail, wine by the glass, beer or even a spirit-free beverage. If you can’t make it here, the restaurant’s sister spots, including Drift In (West Village), Pilot (Brooklyn Heights) and High Tide (Brooklyn Bridge) are offering the same deal.

Book online
Recommended
