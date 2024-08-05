Overlooking the Hudson River, P.J. Clarke’s is the place to be for National Oyster Day. To celebrate the day, the restaurant is hosting an intimate cocktail and oyster-tasting event. Sourcing bivalves from the restaurant's shell collection program operators—The Lobster Place and Blue Island Oysters—each oyster will be prepped three different ways and served with a dram or signature cocktail from Talisker Whisky. The local oyster initiative, Billion Oyster Project, will be onsite, educating guests on the bivalve’s historical and ecological role in New York City. The tasting starts at 5:30pm and tickets are $65, tax and gratuity included.