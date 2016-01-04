“Chicken and waffles” as we know it gained popularity right here in New York City, in the heart of Harlem. During the 1930s, the neighborhood’s soul food kitchens started cranking out the savory-and-sweet treat to hungry Harlemites, who fell in love with the fluffy waffles topped with crispy fried chicken, which were served late at night to the jazz musicians finished with their sets.

Whether you’re craving a big platter for brunch with friends or just want to take a bite out of NYC history while you’re visiting, you can find both the traditional meal and new takes on the dish throughout the five boroughs. With red velvet or eggnog waffles, Nashville hot or caramel-dipped chicken and toppings like pickles and strawberry butter, these are our nine favorite spots for chicken and waffles in NYC.