The 8 best vegan brunch spots in NYC

With options ranging from “kind of” Chinese to Mexican-influenced to traditional French cuisines, plant-based dining is having a moment in NYC and we are here for it.

Whether it takes the form of a “meatless Monday” pledge, a fully plant-based commitment, or something in between, diets free of animal products are undoubtedly becoming more commonplace across the U.S. And with dozens of the city’s best restaurants serving vegan and vegetarian menus—including Eleven Madison Park, which is widely considered one of the best restaurants in the world—NYC is no exception.

It should be no surprise, then, that aside from "boozy brunches," vegan brunches are rapidly gaining popularity in Gotham, including in Brooklyn, where the infamously indulgent weekend meal has long reigned supreme. These are some of the very best the category has to offer, delicious enough to entice even the most ardent meat lover to the plant side.

