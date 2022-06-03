New York
Photograph: Courtesy For All Things Good

The 8 best vegan brunch spots in NYC

Plant-based dining is having a moment in NYC and we are here for it.

Written by
Victoria Marin
With options ranging from “kind of” Chinese to Mexican-influenced to traditional French cuisines, plant-based dining is having a moment in NYC and we are here for it.

Whether it takes the form of a “meatless Monday” pledge, a fully plant-based commitment, or something in between, diets free of animal products are undoubtedly becoming more commonplace across the U.S. And with dozens of the city’s best restaurants serving vegan and vegetarian menus—including Eleven Madison Park, which is widely considered one of the best restaurants in the world—NYC is no exception.

It should be no surprise, then, that aside from "boozy brunches," vegan brunches are rapidly gaining popularity in Gotham, including in Brooklyn, where the infamously indulgent weekend meal has long reigned supreme. These are some of the very best the category has to offer, delicious enough to entice even the most ardent meat lover to the plant side.

The best vegan brunch spots in NYC

Fat Choy

Everything at this “kind of Chinese” teeny-tiny Lower East Side cafe is plant-based, making it a fab choice for an all-vegan crew’s takeout brunch. Depending on the size of your group, you might want to order one (or more) of each dish from the tidy menu made up of a handful of daily specials plus half a dozen sides; must-haves include the mushroom sloppy, sticky rice dumplings and little bok choys.

Modern Love Brooklyn

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Williamsburg

Classic American comfort food gets a vegan makeover at Modern Love in Williamsburg, where dishes like the strawberry brie plate (made with cashew cheese) and tofu fried chick’n offer depth of flavors and textures that challenge any notions that animal-free foods are bland and boring. Be sure to save room for dessert a la mode – made with nondairy ice cream, of course.

Jajaja

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Chinatown
  • price 2 of 4

Brunch is available all day at Jajaja, a plant-based Mexican outpost that quickly became a neighborhood favorite after its first location opened in 2017. Fans of spicy fare should go for the chilaquiles rojo, a peppery mashup of nachos and enchiladas topped with vegan eggs (with an option to add meatless chorizo), while the kale pancakes are sure to satisfy a sweet tooth. On top of delicious food, every location offers a stunning backdrop reminiscent of a breezy and sophisticated beachside retreat.

The Butcher's Daughter

  • Restaurants
  • Juice bars
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4

The Butcher’s Daughter is as close to perfect a setting for a lazy weekend brunch as it gets: the space is airy and filled with plants, the staff is kind and attentive, and the menu is tasty and inventive. You cannot go wrong with a single menu option, but the loaded banana bread, crab cake Benedict (made with jackfruit and sweet potato quinoa) and carrot lox are all especially divine.

Urban Vegan Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • West Village

There’s something for everyone at UVK in the West Village, from the tofu scramble platter for those who prefer easy diner-style fare to the “chick-un” & waffles for the brunch purist. The restaurant’s support and feed program makes a delicious meal even better by offering patrons a chance to join its effort to provide “nourishing, plant-based meals for children & families, seniors, homeless & domestic abuse shelters, food banks, and LGBTQ+ centers in marginalized communities.”

Divya’s Kitchen

Food is all about wellness at Divya’s on the Lower East Side, where chef-owner Divya Alter prepares mostly vegan dishes like sunflower beet hummus, avocado toast, and mung bean pancakes, all of which are based on Ayurveda, an ancient holistic medicine system with roots in India. The space is designed simply with muted colors, cozy seating and lush landscaping that nicely complements the menu, providing a zen experience from start to finish.

Délice & Sarrasin

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • West Village
  • price 1 of 4

This beloved, family-run neighborhood bistro in the West Village churns out simply divine vegan takes on classic French cuisine; standout dishes include the escargot, which is prepared with oyster mushrooms and coconut milk in lieu of the traditional snails and butter, and the coq au vin, made here with a pea protein-based “chicken leg.” Feeling more like something sweet? Like everything else on the menu, their crepes are “100% vegan and organic” and can be made gluten-free.

For All Things Good

  • Restaurants
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant

This quaint and unassuming pair of hip Brooklyn cafes have been luring meat-free enthusiasts near and far since 2020. The menu is modest yet thoroughly satisfying at the “boutique molino,” where masa (cornmeal dough) is made from scratch and fresh tortillas are pressed out throughout the day as a base for vegan and vegetarian tetelas (similar to empanadas) and tlayuditas (their take on the tlayuda, which is sometimes called a Mexican pizza).

