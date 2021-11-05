New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
5 Leaves
Photograph: Jonny Valiant

The 16 best brunch spots in Brooklyn

Sip coffee and mimosas with sweet and savory plates that marry breakfast and lunch at Brooklyn's best brunch spots.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Brunch is not only dining’s greatest portmanteau, it’s also its most excellent meal, tied with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snackie hour, of course. It’s also the weekend’s premier social event, way better than date night. Brunch is all about gossip, yolk-based sauces and drinking before noon, and New York City does it better than anywhere else in the world. Brooklyn has an especially strong hold on the genre, too, with oodles of options to fill your sweet, 48 weekend hours with excellent things to eat and drink. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best brunch in NYC

Brooklyn brunches we loved so much we welcomed into Time Out Market

Clinton St. Baking Company
Photograph: Tatsuro Nishimura

Clinton St. Baking Company

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • DUMBO

If you grabbed brunch at Clinton St. Bakery and didn’t order the stack of fluffy blueberry pancakes, did you really even go? At least, that’s how sought-after the dish is among the early-morning (and breakfast-for-dinner) crowd. Chef Neil Kleinberg and DeDe Lahman, who co-own the Lower East Side hot spot, offer their iconic brunch items—think egg sandwiches and latke eggs Benedict—that New Yorkers line up for every weekend. Even on those mornings when it seems impossible to get out of bed, the duo beckons us to the Time Out Market for breakfast delights (and hangover cures).

Read more
Order online
Show moreLoading animation

Best brunch in Brooklyn

Olmsted
Photograph: Jake Cohen

1. Olmsted

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Prospect Heights
  • price 2 of 4

This Prospect Heights gem's brunch menu is just as eclectic and creative as its dinner offerings. Find fun bites like a stellar burger on an English muffin, a potato latke, apple strudel rolls and unique cocktails.

Read more
Book online
Leland Eating and Drinking House
Photograph: Courtesy Belathée Photography

2. Leland Eating and Drinking House

  • Restaurants
  • Prospect Heights

Some of the dinner items that keep us coming back (trout rillette, charred lemon skillet mussels) are also available on Leland’s brunch menu, plus a few you can only get during the weekend’s primest time to dine. Brunch-only bites include SECs on Hawaiian rolls with pickled jalapeños, crispy squid sandwiches and babka French toast. It’s also the best time to grab excellent baked goods like Leland’s own sourdough cinnamon buns. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Kokomo
Photograph: Courtesy Resy

3. Kokomo

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

Kokommo has not one, not two but a full three days of brunch every week, beginning with bottomless Fridays, when $55 gets an entrée and unlimited mimosas. Choose from chicken and waffles, sweet plantain pancakes and saltfish avocado toast in its resort-chic space. 

Read more
Order delivery
Claro
Photograph: Gabi Porter

4. Claro

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Gowanus

Claro’s short rib chilaquiles are some of the best we’ve had in NYC, and they happen to be available on its three course prix fixe. Other options include masa pancakes and mole rojo turkey leg, plus your choice of appetizers like aguachile and empanadas and desserts like churros and chocolate mole cake. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
French Louie
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

5. French Louie

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4

Named after Ottawan folk hero Louis Seymour, this French-inspired bistro dishes out smoked sardines with dulse-butter rye toast, foie gras–and-country-ham terrine and flounder grenobloise (in brown-butter–caper sauce). Find French and American wines in the 50-seat spot—furbished with a brass-backed mahogany bar, marble tables and brown banquettes—as well as classic cocktails.

Read more
Advertising
Alma
Photograph: Melissa Sinclair

7. Alma

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Carroll Gardens

For food with a view, hike two flights to Alma’s rooftop. It’s so nice that people sometimes get a little too close trying to snap a shot if you’re sitting by the windows, and it would be a terrible place to have an affair, since you’re bound to end up in the background of like 100 candids. But its terrific fish tacos, enchiladas, hot sauces and margaritas might ignite a new kind of spark. 

Read more
Pies ’n’ Thighs
Photograph: Andrew Fladeboe

8. Pies ’n’ Thighs

  • Restaurants
  • Soul and southern American
  • Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

Find cult-favorite fried fowl, with moist meat and irresistibly golden-crisp skin, zestily seasoned with paprika, black pepper and cayenne at one the best fried chicken spots in NYC. Check out the pies too, available with a decadent array of fillings. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Sunday in Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Sunday in Brooklyn

9. Sunday in Brooklyn

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Contrary to what the name might imply, Sunday in Brooklyn is open for brunch and dinner every day of the week. The rustic three-story space boasts an outdoor patio, marketplace, private dining room and rooftop garden. The brunch menu includes lighter bites, like yogurt with granola or avocado toast, and heartier fare, like malted pancakes and a plate of pastrami black cod.

Read more
Order delivery
Oxalis
Photograph: Courtesy Oxalis

10. Oxalis

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Crown Heights

After an afternoon at the Brooklyn Museum, head down the street to Oxalis. Get seasonal dishes like fried eggs with grilled greens and salsa verde, yogurt turned green with fig leaves and cinnamon rolls. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Peaches
Photograph: Beth Levendis

11. Peaches

  • Restaurants
  • Soul and southern American
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 1 of 4

This Bed-Stuy restaurant celebrates flavors of the American south. Choose from smoked chicken and sausage gumbo, oven baked grits and po' boys. Peaches also has a selection of all-day brunch items.

Read more
Order delivery
Walter's

12. Walter's

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Fort Greene
  • price 2 of 4

Dig into lobster bucatini, fried chicken with spicy honey or a French dip sandwich at Walter's. Classic cocktails include the aviation, dark and stormy, or Pimm's cup. There's also speakeasy-themed bar called Karasu in the back.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Court Street Grocers
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

13. Court Street Grocers

  • Shopping
  • Grocery stores
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 1 of 4

The bacon-egg-and-cheese on a roll is a Saturday late-morning standby here, but the righteous brunchtime subs at this beloved Carroll Gardens market-café are a welcome upgrade from that bodega classic. We’re talking Balthazar ciabatta loaded with scrambled eggs, salty Cabot cheddar and arugula, or a Taylor pork roll with American cheese on a Martin’s potato bun, served in the cozy, barebones dining room.

Read more
Chez Ma Tante
Courtesy Chez Ma Tante

14. Chez Ma Tante

  • Restaurants
  • Canadian
  • Greenpoint

The can't-miss flapjacks here are elevated without any unnecessary bells and whistles, and among some of the best in town. Expects sweet and salty notes, as well as a velvety texture thanks to extra eggs yolks. And don’t skimp on the Normandy butter and malty Vermont maple syrup.

Read more
Advertising
Café Mogador
photo by Beth Levendis

15. Café Mogador

  • Restaurants
  • Moroccan
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

The 75-seat outpost of the East Village original (which sadly shuttered) is outfitted with colorful tiles and reclaimed wood, in Williamsburg. A back herb garden growing rosemary, thyme and mint supplies the kitchen, which puts out signature dishes like a lamb tagine with dried apricots and prunes, a Greek salad crowned with za'atar croutons and Middle Eastern eggs (tabouli, hummus, pita and chopped salad with eggs any style).

Read more
Order delivery
Golda
Photograph: Ben Nusbaum

16. Golda

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 2 of 4

So much about brunch is centered on gossiping about last night, but sometimes you just want to eat alone. When that's the case, head to this Mediterranean café, where you can sit at the counter and nibble on Levant brunch options like cauliflower chermoula, or the eggplant menemen with crispy egg and saffron yogurt.

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more food in Brooklyn?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Fall

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.