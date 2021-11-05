The 16 best brunch spots in Brooklyn

If you grabbed brunch at Clinton St. Bakery and didn’t order the stack of fluffy blueberry pancakes, did you really even go? At least, that’s how sought-after the dish is among the early-morning (and breakfast-for-dinner) crowd. Chef Neil Kleinberg and DeDe Lahman, who co-own the Lower East Side hot spot, offer their iconic brunch items—think egg sandwiches and latke eggs Benedict—that New Yorkers line up for every weekend. Even on those mornings when it seems impossible to get out of bed, the duo beckons us to the Time Out Market for breakfast delights (and hangover cures).
Brunch is not only dining’s greatest portmanteau, it’s also its most excellent meal, tied with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snackie hour, of course. It’s also the weekend’s premier social event, way better than date night. Brunch is all about gossip, yolk-based sauces and drinking before noon, and New York City does it better than anywhere else in the world. Brooklyn has an especially strong hold on the genre, too, with oodles of options to fill your sweet, 48 weekend hours with excellent things to eat and drink.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best brunch in NYC