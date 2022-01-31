Does food taste better, are drinks more intoxicating, is the air simply sweeter if something about it is a little secret? There’s a reason why speakeasy-inspired bars are so popular even though alcohol is legal and why entry-level adventure seekers are thrilled by restaurants with absent apparent addresses.

At a time when so much of the world’s information is available via pocket-sized devices, it can be exciting to discover something that seems a little less known. Not surprisingly, closely-guarded recipes, ingredients, techniques and preparations are a treasured part of NYC’s dining scene. (Some of them are so famous we can hardly believe they’re still trying to hide ‘em.) Here are a few such secrets you can try to suss out right now.