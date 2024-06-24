1. GG’s Fish and Chips
Stop by GG’s for a soul food fix—they’re serving up good vibes in the form of fried catfish and whiting alongside collard greens, candied yams, mac and cheese and rice and peas. For dessert, grab a strawberry banana pudding layered with cream pudding, crumbly cookies and fresh strawberries. The truck is always on the move (usually around downtown Brooklyn, but they’ve been spotted at the Bronx Night Market), so check their Instagram for the latest location.