Our cool-as-hell gift ideas for everyone on your "nice" list will make you so excited to shop, you're going to need a bigger tote (or five) to carry it all. We've not only selected the perfect present for the very specific (and picky) New Yorkers in your life, but we managed to do the unthinkable: make holiday shopping fun. So whether you're searching for a relaxing treatment at one of the city's best spas for your brother that really, really needs to chill out or a special gift to cheer up your friend with the shittiest commute, we got you. If nothing here appeals to you (impossible), make sure to scope out New York's excellent holiday markets to find that one-of-a-kind find.