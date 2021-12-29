11 must-see exhibitions we're looking forward to in 2022

Another multisensory experience is coming to The Shed from February 11 to April 17, 2022. "Tomás Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)" features a 95-foot-diameter installation commissioned for The Shed called "Free the Air: How to hear the universe in a spider/web, that will fill the soaring 17,000-square-foot McCourt space that will emit vibrations from the movement of particles in the air and a spider’s entangled webs. The music is performed by "arachnid players, spider diviners, and atmospheric and cosmic matters, captured via recording devices in collaboration with the Arachnophilia community and amplified in the installation."
A survey of the artist's work will also be found in The Shed’s Level 2 and Level 4 Galleries. Combined, the exhibition totals approximately 25,000 square feet. Through floating sculptures, interactive installations, and an artistic process that centers collaboration, Saraceno proposes a situated knowledge of climate justice informed by the various perspectives of human and nonhuman lifeforms that have been disregarded, such as the air, spiders and their webs, and communities impacted by inequitable environmental policies and practices.
"Close your eyes, cover your ears, and sense felt vibrations…Gravitational waves resounding the cosmic web, yet to be felt. Infinite sensing of the world, life-forms weave constellations."