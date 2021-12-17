22 things we're looking forward to in 2022

The one-and-only Elton John embarked on what he announced to be his final tour back in 2018. Consisting of over 300 shows worldwide and scheduled to last three years, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (a nod to his 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road) came to a halt first given the COVID-19 pandemic and then following a hip injury sustained by the artist. But, as they say, the show must go on. John is scheduled to return to New York in 2022, heading to Madison Square Garden in Manhattan in February and then taking the stage at the Barclays Center in March. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see John live, which makes his final shows that much more important to catch.—AR