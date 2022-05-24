Seven Lakes Drive through Harriman State Park

Seven Lakes Drive is an 18-mile parkway in the Hudson Valley that mostly lies within Bear Mountain and Harriman state parks. As the name suggests, the drive passes by seven lakes: Lake Sebago and Lake Kanawauke in the towns of Haverstraw and Tuxedo; Lake Skannatati and Lake Askoti in Tuxedo; Lake Tiorati in Tuxedo and Woodbury; Silver Mine Lake in Woodbury; and Queensboro Lake in Highlands. The parkway winds around these lakes giving beautiful glimpses of the landscape, wildlife and more as you drive north toward Bear Mountain.



1.2 hours from NYC

Start: Sloatsburg, off State Route 17

End: Seven Lakes Drive at US 6 between Doodletown and Fort Clinton