1. Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Ticket
Most sightseers will choose this combination tour of both the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Line up at Battery Park to board one of the boats: They run from 9 am to 3:30 pm, but it’s best to opt for one of the earlier departures to avoid a line. Once you arrive at Lady Liberty, you’ll receive an audio headset that you can use as a self-guided tour. Then, climb back on the ferry to head to Ellis Island, where you can explore the Immigration Museum.
Best for epic skyline views and affordability