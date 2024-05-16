Sure, you can see Lady Liberty just fine from Manhattan, but you’ll get unparalleled access on Statue of Liberty tours

Get up close and personal to Lady Liberty herself on one of these Statue of Liberty tours. Both an iconic New York attraction and one of the best views in NYC, going to the Statue of Liberty is a must for any first-time visitor. It's the epitome of New York.

Whether you want to go all the way up to the crown or you’re fine to just admire the majestic statue from a boat tour in NYC (maybe you're afraid of heights?), you’ll certainly get that perfect photo opportunity for the 'gram. And since many of these tours also include access to Ellis Island, you can easily make a day of it. Here's our pick of the best Statue of Liberty tours. See you there.

