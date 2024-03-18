Most of the cosy rooms at The Jane are small – and not because New York real estate is so precious. This landmarked building, built in 1908, was once home to docked sailors, meaning the rooms, called ‘cabins’, feel like you’re in a ship or train carriage. But, don’t be under the impression that their small size makes them any less impressive. After a major renovation nearly a decade ago, the designers kept the hotel’s West Village charm and the vintage rooms look straight out of your favourite period drama, decked out with designer wallpaper, handsome furnishings and antique-inspired lighting.
Where is it? This historic joint is in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan a short walk from Union Square.
Which room? Book one of the captain’s cabins that have en suite bathrooms.
Time Out tip: Grab a drink in atmospheric The Jane Ballroom, which looks out of a different age full of plush red velvet furnishings, antique rugs, Chesterfield sofas, a huge fireplace and an enormous disco ball.