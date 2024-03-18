New York
Dimly lit lobby bar at The Evelyn NoMad
Courtesy: Booking.comThe Evelyn NoMad

The 7 best hotels in the West Village for a taste of local living

Old New York beatnik meets modern day bourgeois when you stay at the best hotels in the West Village

Jennifer Banful
Written by
Bao Ong
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
New York’s West Village is known for its style and charm. And the best hotels in this thriving neighbourhood offer you just that. Once you check into one of these boutique hotels, countless shops and restaurants, not to mention the best West Village bars, are all within walking distance. While the rooms may be smaller than some of the more opulent hotels across the city, you’ll sleep sweetly knowing you’re in the most in-demand address in downtown Manhattan.

Updated March 2024: We know that feeling when you're set on a neighborhood and you just can't find a room, but don't threat we've taken the liberty of including two venues that are not quite West Village, but close enough, while still offering you the best of Manhattan. One is none other than The Evelyn NoMad in the trendy Flat Iron district, while the other an elegant downtown loft-style stay in SoHo. 

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best hotels in the West Village

The Jane

1. The Jane

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

Most of the cosy rooms at The Jane are small – and not because New York real estate is so precious. This landmarked building, built in 1908, was once home to docked sailors, meaning the rooms, called ‘cabins’, feel like you’re in a ship or train carriage. But, don’t be under the impression that their small size makes them any less impressive. After a major renovation nearly a decade ago, the designers kept the hotel’s West Village charm and the vintage rooms look straight out of your favourite period drama, decked out with designer wallpaper, handsome furnishings and antique-inspired lighting.

Where is it? This historic joint is in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan a short walk from Union Square.

Which room? Book one of the captain’s cabins that have en suite bathrooms.

Time Out tip: Grab a drink in atmospheric The Jane Ballroom, which looks out of a different age full of plush red velvet furnishings, antique rugs, Chesterfield sofas, a huge fireplace and an enormous disco ball. 

The Marlton
Photograph: Annie Schlechter

2. The Marlton

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4

When hotelier Sean MacPherson transformed the Marlton House into a hotel, he kept the bohemian vibe (it was a favourite home of writers, including Jack Kerouac) and gave the nine-story building a mini grand hotel feel. There are French details with the Persian runners lining the hallways and gilded bed frames with faux-fur blankets draped over the beds. The lounge is also great for people-watching.

Where is it? Slap bang in the middle of Greenwich Village, mere metres from Washington Square Park. 

Which room? Pick the petite queen room for ample sleeping space at a cheaper price. 

Time Out tip: The Marlton’s picturesque lobby is also home to a brilliant espresso bar where you can sip on a great selection of tea and coffee in one of the comfy couches and armchairs. 

Hotel Hugo
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Hugo

3. Hotel Hugo

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West Village
  • price 3 of 4

The swanky Hotel Hugo combines bespoke touches (think local Hudson Whiskey) with an industrial chic style by Marcello Pozzi architecture. Stylish rooms are filled with art, retro lights and Italian tile work in the bathrooms.

Where is it? In between SoHo and the Hudson, an easy walk away from Times Square, Central Park and Broadway.

Which room? The superior king rooms are stylish and comfortable featuring custom wood floors and furnishings, ample work desks and huge windows. 

Time Out tip: Don’t forget to visit the rooftop bar – a perfect setting for sunset cocktails.

Gansevoort Meatpacking
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

4. Gansevoort Meatpacking

This luxury hotel from the Gansevoort Group has called the Meatpacking District home since 2004, but thanks to a top-to-bottom restoration in 2021 it’s full of swanky, glittering interiors and beautifully designed spaces that’ll make your jaw drop. Each of the 186 rooms has dramatic hardwood headboards, leather-topped desks, lululemon studio mirrors for in-room workouts and bathrooms stocked with products by Grown Alchemist. But the real magic is on the rooftop where you’ll find a blue onyx-topped cocktail bar in a stylish glasshouse with Moroccan tiles, fruit trees and stunning views, plus an alfresco pool surrounded by comfy cabanas. 

Where is it? In the Meatpacking district, metres away from High Line Park, Chelsea Market and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Which room? If you’ve got a bit of extra cash to splash, we love the king and queen rooms with their own private outdoor terraces. 

Time Out tip: Another rooftop treat here is Saishin, a Japanese sushi restaurant with views of the Empire State Building. 

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

5. Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

This boutique hotel is straight out of your Golden Age New York dreams. The place oozes glamorous luxury and Jazz Age decadence thanks to its Art Deco details like stained glass windows, geometric wallpaper and mirrored wood-clad bar. The period details extend to the guest rooms which have gold-detailed Art Deco headboards, antique phones and wooden dressing tables. Hit up the Society Cafe for craft cocktails and American bites. 

Where is it? In Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, mere metres away from New York University and Washington Square Park.

Which room? We love the blue and gold detailing of the Barrow Queen, which also comes with Makassar Ebony furniture and a huge bay window with exciting city views. 

Time Out tip: Look out for live jazz performances in the Parlour at Society Cafe every Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm. 

The Evelyn NoMad
Courtesy: Booking.com

6. The Evelyn NoMad

Situated in NoMad, about 15 blocks south of Times Square, this art-deco-inspired hotel is high-style meets convenience. Situated close to West Village, Midtown, and Chelsea neighborhoods, you're perfectly positioned to experience the best of  NYC's luxury retail, coffee shops, pizza joints, nightlife, and, of course, iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building and the Flat Iron. While there's much on-site, this is forgivable for the excellent location and the pretty cool lobby bar. Besides, we doubt you'll be indoors much. From strolling through Madison Square Park to catching a show on Broadway to discovering hidden gems like The Ivory Peacock bar, it's all here on your doorstep. 

Where is it? East 27th Street, NoMad. 

Which room? If you're looking for good value for money, but like it roomy,  we'd say go for the Deluxe King Room. 

Time Out tip: Don't know where to start? The Evelyn NoMad offers a walking tour every Saturday, so defo hop on that. 

The Mercer
Courtesy: Booking.com

7. The Mercer

If you and your wallet are in the mood for some five-star luxury, head to The Merceier Hotel. Housed in Romanesque revival building, this chic establishment is all about cozy luxury and classic design. Rooms are elegantly furnished with a mixture of creams and darkwoods, while the large windows and high ceilings offer up a ton of space and light, creating airy loft-style effect. When you're not cozying under the duvets, you'll find countless ways to indulge here including, yoga lessons, personal training, the library and even gaming consoles on request.

Where is it? 147 Mercer Street, SoHo. 

Which room? It has to be the Courtyard Room for those gorgeous french doors – the ideal romantic getaway. 

Time Out tip: Tempted to bring your pup along? No problem pets are welcome for no extra charge. The hotel even offer a dog walking service. 

