This Brooklyn enclave, known as Little Caribbean, is chock full of awesome shops and restaurants.

What’s the deal with the Flatbush?

Rooted along Flatbush, Nostrand, Church and Utica Avenues and south and east of Brooklyn’s leafy Prospect Park, Flatbush is home to the largest and most diverse Caribbean-American-Latinx community outside of the West Indies, according to Caribbeing. The neighborhood’s bevy of Black-owned businesses—from popular watering holes to restaurants that slap—its perfect proximity to arguably the city’s best park and its rich cultural landscape all play into why it’s named as the coolest neighborhood in 2024.

If you only do one thing



Go to Nostrand Avenue, where you’ll be able to have a day of it at Little Caribbean’s Duty Free at 1399 Nostrand, Aunts et Uncles, Mr. P’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Lips Cafe.

Go off the beaten track

Do a self-guided tour of the neighborhood’s gorgeous Victorian homes along Albemarle Terrace and Albemarle Road, as well as Rugby and Buckingham Roads.

On a sunny day

Do a food crawl and stop at Hibiscus Brew for a sorrel, find a fresh coconut at a sidewalk fruit stand, grab delicious vegan eats at Aunts et Uncles and finish with jerk chicken at Peppa’s.

On a rainy day



Do some shopping at Flatbush Central, I Am Caribbeing’s shop, Marche de Rue from Cae Rue Dix, the African Record Centre and Photo Life.

Get cultured



See a show at Kings Theatre or check out Lips Cafe because it holds a lot of fun community events, from Canvas & Cabernet nights to First Fridays networking nights.

Chill out



Grab a wine at Miss Barbs.

Nearest subway stations

Church Av

Beverly Rd

Parkside Ave

Cortelyou Rd

Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College

Newkirk Av-Little Haiti

Prospect Park

What else is nearby?

Prospect Park is to the west of the neighborhood and Crown Heights and Prospect Heights are to the north.