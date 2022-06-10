This address has been a bar since 1890, most famously as Sunny’s, as far as anyone seems to recall. It's in what some visitors would have referred to as remote Red Hook in the pre-rideshare times when a taxi could have gotten you there, but much less reliably back. Perhaps that's also why the classic, charming dive is as popular as ever, with people packing into its booths around the bar, in the back room and into the small but efficient backyard. Go on a weeknight to avoid the Uber crowd.