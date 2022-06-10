A bar by the same name operated in this same space for more than half a century before hospitality professionals Joel Tompkins and Toby Cecchini reopened Long Island Bar in 2013. It’s topped NYC best bars lists ever since, beloved near and far for its casual style and excellent cocktails. Go early, it gets crowded.
Brooklyn has at least one of everything and bars are no exception. One could spend a lifetime in the borough of Kings and perhaps merely glimpse every dive, wine bar, beer garden and classic drinking emporium. Each one is special in its own way, and the best of them shine with excellent cocktails, hospitable ambiance and qualities that simply keep you coming back.