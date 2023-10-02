From costume contests to a canine cruise, here's where to have a ball with your pup this Halloween season.

New Yorkers are still smarting from the ruff news of this year's Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade being canceled. Though this iconic festivity is off the table "for the foreseeable future," there are plenty of other ways to get into the seasonal spirit with your pup.

From dog costume contests to a canine cruise, we've got the full rundown of pup-friendly Halloween events across the five boroughs. They're presented here in chronological order, so you can mark your calendar for a totally paw-some Halloween season in NYC.