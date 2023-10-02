More than 150 pomeranians bedecked in creative costumes are expected to attend POMIC-CON, a pomeranian costume convention. Anyone with a pom is encouraged to dress up their pup for the event — think superheroes, villains, comic book characters, pop culture icons, and fairytale characters. Humans are encouraged to wear a costume, too! Bonus points for a themed costume with your pom.
The event's on Saturday, October 14 at The Penthouse in Hell's Kitchen (46th Street between 11th and 12th Ave). The event's hosted by Empire State of Poms, the ultimate NYC pomeranian group.