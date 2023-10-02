New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A dog dressed up as an NYC hot dog cart.
Photograph: By Phillip Retuta | Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park

NYC's best Halloween dog costume events for 2023

From costume contests to a canine cruise, here's where to have a ball with your pup this Halloween season.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

New Yorkers are still smarting from the ruff news of this year's Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade being canceled. Though this iconic festivity is off the table "for the foreseeable future," there are plenty of other ways to get into the seasonal spirit with your pup. 

From dog costume contests to a canine cruise, we've got the full rundown of pup-friendly Halloween events across the five boroughs. They're presented here in chronological order, so you can mark your calendar for a totally paw-some Halloween season in NYC.

Halloween dog events

POMIC-CON, a Pomeranian Costume Convention
Photograph: Courtesy of POMIC-CON

1. POMIC-CON, a Pomeranian Costume Convention

  • Things to do

More than 150 pomeranians bedecked in creative costumes are expected to attend POMIC-CON, a pomeranian costume convention. Anyone with a pom is encouraged to dress up their pup for the event — think superheroes, villains, comic book characters, pop culture icons, and fairytale characters. Humans are encouraged to wear a costume, too! Bonus points for a themed costume with your pom. 

The event's on Saturday, October 14 at The Penthouse in Hell's Kitchen (46th Street between 11th and 12th Ave). The event's hosted by Empire State of Poms, the ultimate NYC pomeranian group. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Manhattan West Woof Fest: Howl-oween
Photograph: courtesy Manhattan West

2. Manhattan West Woof Fest: Howl-oween

  • Things to do

Both you and your canine companion are invited to show up in costume to the Manhattan West Woof Fest on Sunday, October 22, where you’ll get to display your getups to win prizes, parade down the plaza and snap a keepsake photo.

Activities include a tricks contest where your dog can show off their skills, a hand-drawn caricature station, a funhouse mirror for dogs and a treats table. It's free to attend, but be sure to register in advance (plus, you'll score a collapsible water dish with advance registration). Head on over to Manhattan West Plaza (enter on 9th Avenue, between 31st and 33rd Streets) from noon to 3pm in your Halloween finery.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Halloween Howl & Healthy Hound Fair at Carl Schurz Park
Photograph: Carl Schurz Park Conservancy

3. Halloween Howl & Healthy Hound Fair at Carl Schurz Park

  • Things to do

Your family pup can join in the Halloween spirit, too, thanks to this annual event. Grab a doggie costume and enter Fido in the annual Halloween Howl, where more than 200 dogs will strut their stuff in front of a coven of judges.

This year's Halloween Howl is on Sunday, October 22 (with a rain date of Sunday, October 29). The event takes play on the hockey/basketball court and John Finley Walk at Carl Schurz Park  on the Upper East Side. May the best pup win! 

Read more
Advertising
Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park
Photograph: By Leo Morten | Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park

5. Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park

  • Things to do

Cheer for all the cute doggos in their Halloween finery during this year's 25th Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest on Saturday, October 28. Held every year by Fort Greene Park Users and Pets Society since 1998, the event is held at the bottom of the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs in Brooklyn, where more than a hundred dogs run around in silly and creative costumes from RBG to hot dogs and more.

The entry fee for participants is $15; dogs and their humans must register before Sunday, October 22 at 10pm. It's free to watch the show.

Read more
Buy ticket
Howl-o-ween Pup Parade & Costume Contest at Van Cortland Park
Photograph: Courtesy of Van Cortlandt Park Alliance

6. Howl-o-ween Pup Parade & Costume Contest at Van Cortland Park

  • Things to do

For the first time this year, the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance is hosting a dog parade and Halloween costume, with proceeds benefitting the park's dog runs. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Spookiest Small Dog, Jack-O-Large Dog, Ghoulish Group, Fab-boo-lous Owner & Dog Duo, and Creepin’ it Creative. 

The event's on Saturday, October 28 at Canine Court in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. It's free for handlers and spectators with a $20-$25 donation requested per contest entrant.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Dog Day Halloween Parade & Costume Contest at Washington Square Park
Photogrpah: Eileen Shulock

7. Dog Day Halloween Parade & Costume Contest at Washington Square Park

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events

What's cuter than a dog in a costume? A parade of dogs in costumes. The annual puppy procession and costume competition hosted by the Washington Square Park Dog Run Association is back for an afternoon of spooky cuteness. 

The event's on Saturday, October 28 at noon (registration begins at 11am) in Manhattan. Don't miss the announcement of the (ahem) weiners for best in show.

Read more
Howling Halloween Pup Cruise
Photograph: Matt Ritchie

8. Howling Halloween Pup Cruise

  • Things to do

Bring your pup aboard Circle Line for a howling good time on Sunday, October 29. The Pup Cruise, which invites all dogs and their humans aboard (preferably in costume), travels down the Hudson River, starting at noon, passing landmarks like Hudson Yards, One World Trade Center and High Line Park to finish by the Statue of Liberty.

During the 90-minute cruise, there will be a costume contest with prizes and treats awarded for the most creative looks. A dog-themed soundtrack will fill the air. And back at Pier 83, there will be a mobile adoption event with dogs and puppies from North Shore Animal League America from 10am to 2pm. Circle Line is donating all the ticket proceeds toward the animal league.

Read more
Buy ticket

More Halloween events in NYC

The scariest haunted houses NYC has to offer
Photograph: Courtesy Blood Manor

The scariest haunted houses NYC has to offer

  • Things to do

It’s the freakiest time of year, and we couldn’t be more excited to scream our guts out at the scariest haunted houses NYC has to offer. Haunted houses may bring plenty of frights, but if you’re looking to get shaken to your core this season, check out these immersive experiences that will bring out your darkest, deepest fears from killer clowns to claustrophobic.

Read more
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Halloween

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.