Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
A dog dressed up as an NYC hot dog cart.
Photograph: By Phillip Retuta | Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park
Photograph: By Phillip Retuta | Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park

NYC's best Halloween dog costume events for 2024

Here's where to have a ball with your pup this Halloween season.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Advertising

Sure, seeing New Yorkers walking around the city in costumes is a blast during the Halloween season. But seeing dogs in costumes takes the seasonal fun to a whole new level. From dogs dressed up like hot dog carts to pups pretending to be mythical creatures, the creativity knows no bounds.

We've got the full rundown of pup-friendly Halloween events across the five boroughs. They're presented here in chronological order, so you can mark your calendar for a totally paw-some Halloween season in NYC.

Halloween dog events in NYC

1. Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

  • Things to do
Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest
Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest
Photograph: Courtesy Jasmin Chang

Cheer for all the cute doggos in their Halloween finery during this year's 26th Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest on Saturday, October 26. Held every year by Fort Greene Park Users and Pets Society since 1998, the event is held at the bottom of the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs, where more than a hundred dogs run around in silly and creative costumes from RBG to hot dogs and more.

The entry fee for participants is $20; dogs and their humans must register before Sunday, October 20th at 10pm. It's free to watch the show with no registration required.

Buy ticket

2. Riverside Park Pup Halloween Parade and Costume Contest

  • Things to do
Riverside Park Pup Halloween Parade and Costume Contest
Riverside Park Pup Halloween Parade and Costume Contest
Photograph: By Leo Morten | Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest at Fort Greene Park

Get ready for a howlin' good time at the first-ever Riverside Park Pup Halloween Parade and Costume Contest. Held on Saturday, October 26 from noon to 3pm, the parade will kick off at the promenade in Riverside Park by 116th Street and end at Ellington in the Park at 105th Street. Along the way, you’ll see adorable pups dressed in their Halloween best.

Participants will have the chance to compete in the Costume Contest categories—including Best Small Pup, Best Large Pup, Spookiest Pup and People’s Choice Pup, among others—for a variety of prizes. The parade is part of Riverside Park Conservancy’s “Riverside Park Pups” program, which aims to bring together Riverside Park’s large dog community and six dog runs. 

Advertising

3. Washington Square Park Dog Halloween

  • Things to do
Washington Square Park Dog Halloween
Washington Square Park Dog Halloween
Photograph: By Bea Kossodo

Ooh and ahh (and aww) over the cute dogs in costumes at the Washington Square Park Dog Halloween event. From decked-out doodles to costumed corgis, all the goodest doggos will be dressed up in their finery for this fall festivity on Saturday, October 26. The parade starts at 11am with the costume contest at 12:30pm. 

For the first time, entry is free. Just be sure to register on-site on the day of the event starting at 9am. 

All the fun's hosted by the Washington Square Park Conservancy.

4. Halloween: Wags to Witches

  • Things to do
Halloween: Wags to Witches
Halloween: Wags to Witches
Photograph: Joshua Cuppek

Dress up your furry friend in a fabulous costume because the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance is hosting its Halloween: Wags to Witches event, complete with the second annual Canine Costume Contest.

On Sunday, October 27 starting at noon, you can enjoy a free, fang-tastic afternoon of creepy crafts, face painting, spine-chilling stories and more at the Van Cortlandt House Museum Lawn. And then at 2pm, you’ll see pups strut their stuff in their spooky best—your pet can participate for a $20 pre-registration or $25 day of. Proceeds go towards the care and maintenance of Van Cortlandt Park's three dog runs.

More Halloween events in NYC

The scariest haunted houses NYC has to offer

  • Things to do
The scariest haunted houses NYC has to offer
The scariest haunted houses NYC has to offer
Photograph: Courtesy Blood Manor

It’s the freakiest time of year, and we couldn’t be more excited to scream our guts out at the scariest haunted houses NYC has to offer. Haunted houses may bring plenty of frights, but if you’re looking to get shaken to your core this season, check out these immersive experiences that will bring out your darkest, deepest fears from killer clowns to claustrophobic.

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    More on Halloween
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.