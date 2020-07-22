Six secrets of Astoria, Queens

Jeffrey Gibson, 'Because Once You Enter My House It Becomes Our House'

Put your knowledge of Astoria to the test, and see if you know these neighborhood secrets

You can live in New York for years and still not know everything about its vibrant neighborhoods. Sure, we know the best New York attractions, the best parks and our favorite restaurants, but the city is still full of surprises. That's why we love it.

We named Astoria one of the 50 coolest neighborhoods in the world in 2019 and while certainly earned it because of its laid-back vibe and identity as a beautiful melting pot with incredible restaurants and bars, it also has character you can't find anywhere else.

Below, we're spilling six Astoria secrets so you can examine some lesser-known aspects of this outerborough enclave.

RECOMMENDED: Astoria, Queens neighborhood guide