The coziest Airbnbs you can rent near NYC this fall
These Airbnb stays will have you snuggling up in front of the fire on cool nights and taking in beautiful surroundings in the most comfortable ways
As temperatures begin to drop and the leaves begin to change, we crave comfort.
The darkening days and work routines are about to set in. We just want to escape and commune with nature and ourselves before we are house-bound again.
Luckily, there are so many Airbnbs that offer fireplaces and fire pits, comfy beds and incredible views that can be a home away from home, but cozier than our cramped NYC apartments.
We've rounded up 10 amazing cozy stays near NYC we think are worth a trip. Enjoy!
The coziest Airbnbs near NYC
Container Cabin in the Catskills in Saugerties, NY
Who knew a shipping container could be so eco-chic? The owners retrofitted this simple 20-foot container with high-efficiency insulated walls, low energy windows, a wood stove, composting toilet and tiny kitchen to turn it into the ultimate off-the-grid escape. Walk 100 yards north of the cabin to find a 30-foot waterfall; trek south to find a small stream and wood-fired hot tub.
A gorgeous secret library in the woods of Ellenville, NY
The Hemmelig Rom, which is Norwegian for "secret room," is a 290-square-foot home that was made from the local oaks that surround it. From the outside, it's mysterious—the exterior is painted black, giving off a striking, monolithic vibe against the landscape, especially when it snows. When it's warm outside, there's a hammock to take advantage of, too. Inside, it's a literature lover's paradise. It was built so that there would be a varied lining of shelving and cubbies on each wall, with room for a picture window opening up to the forest and a wood stove.
Cozy cabin in the Hudson Valley
Get the quintessential cabin-in-the-woods experience at this rustic three-bedroom home just a short drive away from Rhinebeck, Hudson and Tivoli. Secluded in a back country road, it's the perfect spot for long walks, bike rides—or just relaxing on the porch or by the fire pit.
Mt. Guardian Guest House in Bearsville, NY
This Hudson Valley guesthouse is surrounded by forests and wilderness: the ideal location for city dwellers looking to unplug. All of the cabin’s windows look out onto the natural landscape and a skylight over the queen-sized bed offers pristine views of the night sky. After an afternoon of skiing or hiking, kicking back with a book in one of the hammock chairs feels oh-so-good.
Rustic Chic at the Barn in Tivoli, NY
The open loft floor plan of this barn in upstate New York sleeps up to six, but be sure to come with a crew of close friends: Most of the rooms don’t have doors. Though it looks awfully rustic, the building has been recently renovated to stay toasty warm in cold weather. Luxuriate in the barn's hygge feel during in the winter and plan a return trip in the warmer months to take advantage of the outdoor shower, yoga deck and cedar picnic table by the pond.
Catskills Birdhouse Tiny House in Roxbury, NY
Located on a bucolic 10-acre farm in the Catskills Mountains, surrounded by a maple forest, streams and a wildflower field you can frolick in, this artisan cabin features huge windows and skylights perfect for stargazing and gazing at the beauty around you. The Birdhouse features an outdoor rustic shade structure, Adirondack chairs, a fire pit and grill, an outdoor shower and outhouse, and it's totally off the grid. It may be rustic, but it's also a way to reconnect with nature.
Cozy Catskill Cabin on Acorn Hill in Olivebridge, NY
This charming cabin on 3.5 acres near the Ashokan Reservoir and Catskill Park is all you need for a weekend getaway with one bedroom and one bathroom, a full kitchen, and a living room with a piano. It also has an amazing record collection you can listen to on a record player.
The Ashokan reservoir is good for walking and bird watching since it has a bald eagle sanctuary. Stone Ridge, Boiceville, Woodstock, and New Paltz are nearby for shopping and fine dining.
Windy Top Cottage in Granby, CT
This old stone building created in 1932 was a cottage for the domestic staff of the family of H.L. Bitter. It looks like something out of a fairytale with its stone facade and fireplace and its shabby chic interior. It has been renovated but has the original bath fixtures from the 30s and a coffee service area with a 1935 Fridgidaire refrigerator filled with cold drinks. The bedrooms are spacious but cozy and have windows with flower boxes that overlook an herb and flower garden. There's even a firepit you can use to enjoy in the cool mountain air.
The Little Lake Cabin in New Fairfield, CT
Snuggle up in this little cabin across the street from Candlewood Lake and behind Squantz Pond State Park. With tons of natural light and plenty of outdoor space, this spot is perfect for a quiet respite. Inside, is a big comfy couch, vaulted ceilings and wooden walls. The kitchen is stocked with everything you need to cook, including ingredients to make s'mores in the fire pit. The hosts even provide robes and slippers for you to use during your stay, as well as shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Better yet, there's a hot tub ready for your use and kayaks for more adventurous visitors.
Hippy Hut in East Windsor, NJ
For those excited by eccentricity, the Hippy Hut is what it sounds like—a haven for the hippies among us with groovy decor (tie-dye is a huge component) and off-the-grid atmosphere with an outhouse, camping stove, heated outdoor shower, and even a chicken coop to provide breakfast every morning. While it's a rustic experience, the host does provide clean pillows, sheets, blankets and towels, a mini-fridge, fresh drinking water and firewood. It's not for everyone, but for those with an adventurous side, it's a cozy weekend away.