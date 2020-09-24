The coziest Airbnbs you can rent near NYC this fall

These Airbnb stays will have you snuggling up in front of the fire on cool nights and taking in beautiful surroundings in the most comfortable ways

As temperatures begin to drop and the leaves begin to change, we crave comfort.

The darkening days and work routines are about to set in. We just want to escape and commune with nature and ourselves before we are house-bound again.

Luckily, there are so many Airbnbs that offer fireplaces and fire pits, comfy beds and incredible views that can be a home away from home, but cozier than our cramped NYC apartments.

We've rounded up 10 amazing cozy stays near NYC we think are worth a trip. Enjoy!

RECOMMENDED: The most impressive Airbnb treehouses in the U.S.