The Kitchen Table at W Singapore
Photograph: W Singapore
Photograph: W Singapore

The best brunch buffets in Singapore

What's better than lavish buffet spreads and bottomless champagne? That's right, nothing.

Written by Nicole-Marie Ng & Dawson Tan
Written by: Adira Chow
Whether you’re looking for all the fresh seafood on ice you can eat, grilled meats fresh off the barbecue or just a free-flowing booze parade, these brunch buffets have got you covered. Savour opulent buffet spreads with your family, or head to an adults-only boozy brunch and take relaxing to a whole new level.

So save your coffee and boring oats for the weekdays and look forward to a luxurious brunch, because you deserve it – free-flow champagne optional.

12 best brunch buffets in Singapore

1. Basilico

  • Italian
  • Orchard
Basilico
Basilico
Photograph: Basilico

On Sundays starting from $128

Unlike most hotel buffets, Basilico focuses on delivering a premier Italian experience (from $128) that you’ll be proud to bring nonna to. Brunch hour at Basilico is certainly special: there’s roasted wagyu beef rump and Amarone wine-braised crispy roast pork belly at the carving station, Sardinian malloreddus pasta with sea urchin, and pizzas that fly out from the oven every 15 minutes. The four-cheese pizza, while simple, is a dish we couldn’t get enough of – so fair warning: once you start, you’ll be spending lots of precious stomach space on carbs.

There’s also an entire cheese room waiting to be explored with over 40 regional farm cheeses from the many provinces of Italy. There’s a sharp, 40-month-aged red cow Parmigiano, applewood-smoked caciocavallo and, for the adventurous, a Barolo wine-infused pecorino. Though for most, the highlight is finding the chef stirring black truffle risotto with stracchino cheese – that’s more carbs you’ll love stuffing your face with.

2. Epicure Brunch at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel

Epicure Brunch at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel
Epicure Brunch at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel
Photograph: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel

On Sundays starting from $128

Sunday mornings by the Singapore River offer a picture-perfect start to the day. To elevate it even further, head to the luxurious Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore for the Epicure Brunch. Forget your average buffet spread – this is a multi-restaurant takeover featuring 18 stations serving up culinary wonders from across the globe. Seafood lovers, prepare to dive into the seafood-on-ice station brimming with fresh oysters, prawns, and more. For the carnivores, the Josper grill dishes out succulent, made-to-order Wagyu ribeye, Australian lamb racks, and caramelised foie gras that’s just pure decadence. And don’t miss out on the aromatic Awadhi delights from SanSara, featuring traditional dishes like lamb bhuna gosht and dum ke murgh.

The brunch package starts from $128, including free-flow mocktails, juices, and soft drinks. You can also top up for bottomless wine, beer, Prosecco, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Quote 'TO2425' to get 20 percent off. Terms and conditions apply.

Reserve a table here.

3. La Brasserie

  • Raffles Place
La Brasserie
La Brasserie
Photograph: La Brasserie

On weekends starting from $118

With floor-to-ceiling windows that open up toward the glistening Marina Bay waterfront, La Brasserie sets the scene for a luxurious weekend hideout. And its ‘Joie de Vivre’ champagne brunch is an exuberant affair to say the least. As you get settled in, you’ll be offered cocktails served on a beverage trolley – think summery tipples like Aperol Spritz, negronis, mimosas, and zero-proof bellinis. Another special feature of the buffet is its rotating selection of pass-around snacks featuring chef specials such as mini lobster rolls with sea urchin mayo and the like. 

On to the main programme: a hefty bounty of the ocean’s freshest catch and a spread of premium meats await. Have your fill of Alaskan King Crab legs, Boston lobsters, Norwegian salmon gravlax and more, before making a pit stop at the carving and mains section which see cuts like USDA grain-fed prime ribs, New Zealand grass-fed lamb racks, roasted Iberico pork belly slices, and wagyu beef cheeks. More unique to the spread is the chef’s creations section, lined with the restaurant’s special Ocean and Sand tart with a mix of fresh seafood topped with Kaluga hybrid caviar; as well as the Wagyu Skirt Endive Bundle. Graze on freshly carved Jamón Ibérico and artisanal French cheeses before calling it a day at the dessert station. You’ll find favourites like crème brûlée, basque cheesecakes, and a live plating station of the chef’s signature Berries Forest dessert. 

Book here.

4. Opus Bar & Grill

  • Orchard
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Opus Bar & Grill
Opus Bar & Grill
Photograph: Opus Bar & Grill

On Sundays starting from $118

Whether you’re a staying guest of voco Orchard Singapore or otherwise, their in-house restaurant Opus Bar & Grill is worth visiting for a leisurely weekend treat. Expect monthly themed Sundays, DJ performances and live entertainment, and signature dishes from Opus, Il Cielo and D9 Cakery brought together in one place. Arrive hungry and pace yourselves – the buffet spread available from 12pm to 3pm every Sunday is a generous one that might leave you bursting at the seams. 

Feast on a selection of oak coal chicken thigh, baby pork ribs and smoked beef brisket at Opus’ wood-flamed section, or tuck into comfort carbs with pizza and pasta from Il Cielo. Seafood lovers will have a field day with Boston lobsters, snow crab legs, fine de claire oysters, scallops and more at the international section, while cheese connoisseurs can savour seasonal cheese varieties paired with fine charcuterie. Familiar Asian favourites are also available, including stir-fried Typhoon Shelter crab and the ever-popular Uncle Ah Teck laksa. Oh, and don’t forget to leave space for dessert – a tempting collection of cakes, tarts and financiers from D9 Cakery awaits. 

5. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

  • Orchard
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Photograph: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

On Sundays starting from $98

It’s a bottomless brunch to remember over at Crossroads Buffet, with an endless pour of champagne and fresh seafood on ice. While this hotel buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is best known for their lunch and dinner spreads, they’ve recently launched a Sunday brunch. Grab yourself a plate and load up on free-flow seafood or assemble your own charcuterie platter. What we're eyeing though, is Crossroads Buffet’s unique take on quintessential brunch dishes, such as the lobster eggs Benny that comes with a cod roe Hollandaise sauce. You’ll also want to try the grilled mentaiko-glazed scallop with caviar, along with the pork carnitas housed in soft shell tacos. 

There are over 70 dishes here, so make sure to pace yourself and save some space for heartier dishes like the slow-roasted ribeye or the baby octopus squid ink paella. The buffet also features a seafood banchan live station where Korean flavours come through with kimchi, marinated baby crab, and gamja (potato) salad. Prices start from $98 per person, and you can add on $68 for free-flow Henriot champagne, draught beer, and house wine. Time Out Singapore readers get to enjoy 20 percent off from now till March 31 by quoting “CR20OFF” upon reservation.

Book here.

6. Mosella

  • Fusion
  • Orchard
Mosella
Mosella
Photograph: Mosella

On Saturdays and Sundays starting from $108

Mosella at Pan Pacific Orchard presents a flavour-packed range of food with its Mediterranean Saturday Brunch, set in a tranquil, nature-inspired space with soothing live jazz music. Begin by tucking into a selection of tableside appetisers, including fresh Amelie Fine de Claire Oysters N3 with bloody Mary foam and wafu sauce. Then, make your way to the dedicated counters for your pick of signature mains – such as the gamba roja al "ajillo", a Mediterranean dish of red prawn and smoked paprika, and lamb chop meticulously seared at high heat to achieve a perfectly caramelised crust with tender interiors – as well as artisanal cheeses and cold cuts. Conclude your meal with an assortment of desserts, such as pastries and decadent chocolate creations. Treat yourself to a free-flow prosecco package with a top-up of $58, also inclusive of red and white wine and Tiger draught beer. Find out more here.

7. Edge

  • City Hall
Edge
Edge
Photograph: Pan Pacific Singapore

On weekends starting from $88

You won’t find any stale, lukewarm food at Edge’s Sunday Brunch (from $138 on Sunday and from $88 on Saturday). There are seven live food theatres where chefs prepare dishes à la minute, ensuring that everything you pile on your plate is piping hot. And you might want to skip dinner the night before to make room for this. The 21 food stations include a cold seafood counter where you’ll find sweet snow crabs, Boston lobsters, freshly shucked oysters and a bounty of sashimi. Meat lovers should rock up to the grill for juicy sausages and, the pearl of the savoury section, unctuous grilled Japanese beef.

Thank goodness there’s always space for dessert because the selection at Edge is the real kicker. From waffles, pancakes and crêpes all made before your eyes to traditional desserts like durian pengat and kueh lapis, it’s hard to try them all. Make a beeline for the nama chocolates – these nuggets of pure bliss are even better than those from Royce. Yeah, we didn’t even think that was possible. Also, there's free-flowing Taittinger champagne with just a $90 top-up.

8. W Singapore

  • Hotels
  • Sentosa
W Singapore
W Singapore
Photograph: W Singapore

Every Sunday starting from $128

For a true brunch escapade away from the city, make a trip down to The Kitchen Table at W Singapore along Sentosa Cove for The Sunday Brunchscape. Waste no time and head straight to the live oyster bar to enjoy freshly shucked Fines de Claire, Canadian or Tsarskaya oysters, before tackling the seafood wall, which sees the likes of snow crabs, lobsters and scallops. You’ll also be treated to an assortment of sashimi and smoked seafood, and a spread of premium charcuterie and imported European cheeses. The grill and carvery sections are equally impressive, featuring seafood grilled over almond wood, as well as Sanchoku Wagyu and lamb t-bone fresh from the parilla grill. 

Round things off at the dessert station which has everything from green tea eclairs to indulgent espresso tiramisu. The brunch buffet runs from noon till 3pm, after which you can take a dip at WET Pool, where you’ll be given complimentary access from 3pm till 7pm. There’ll also be a live DJ and magic performances to keep you entertained all afternoon.

Check prices
9. Estate

  • Buffet
  • Orchard
Estate
Estate
Photograph: Estate

On Sundays starting from $158

Sunday brunch is no casual affair in the house of Estate. You'll need a strategy to properly tackle the mouth-watering international spread that seeks to satiates all ages. The grand Sunday champagne brunch (from $158) is of epic proportions: fresh seafood, large format roasts, handmade dim sum, fresh pasta, cheeses, bakes and an entire dessert section filled with pretty-looking cakes. For a truly bottomless champagne experience, go with the bang-on top-up (from $208) where you’ll be quaffing to your heart’s content on Laurent Perrier champagne.

Don’t leave without a tour around the cheese island where you’ll find 32 varieties of artisanal cheeses from soft, hard, and blue on display. Dining with kids? Park them in the dedicated kid-friendly area. Estate has a rotating series of activities from magicians, pottery making, face painting and colouring thoughtfully planned. Now that’s sorted, your libatious afternoon shall begin.

10. Manhattan

  • Cocktail bars
  • Orchard
Manhattan
Manhattan
Photograph: Conrad Singapore Orchard

Starts from $198

"Craft cocktails" and "free-flow" are usually contradictory concepts but not at Manhattan. Starting from $198, it's a leave-the-kids-at-home affair on Sundays where you can get all the cocktails you want (well, wines and beers too) and free play in the Bloody Mary room that's decked out with a mind-boggling array of condiments from crudites and bak kwa, to pickles and hot sauces. The buffet spread reflects the bar's American identity, down to the deli counter with freshly made bagels, cream cheese schmears and American cheeses. Among the highlights: shrimp cocktails and Maine lobsters, latkes with caviar, glazed cronuts and banana cream pie. And because it’s Manhattan, there's also negroni creme brulee and margarita dome.

11. Garibaldi Italian Restaurant and Bar

  • Italian
  • City Hall
Garibaldi Italian Restaurant and Bar
Garibaldi Italian Restaurant and Bar
Photograph: Garibaldi Italian Restaurant & Bar

On weekends starting from $118

Garibaldi is arguably one of the best Italian restaurants in Singapore, serving dishes created with ingredients flown in from the homeland. And it’s no different for its weekend brunch: the menu ($118 with free-flow soft drinks, add $30 for free-flow prosecco, beer and house wines) varies weekly reflective of fresh ingredients available straight from the kitchen.

Garibaldi puts out stunning dishes from the get-go, starting with the mousse-like Burratina cheese from Puglia, served alongside the juiciest and sweetest San Marzano tomatoes, as well as poached egg with cheese fondue and shaved truffle. Six starters are served, but pace yourself. The mains are heavy on carbs (three pastas) and proteins (two meats). The star here is the tagliata. Typically an Italian-style steak, the Garibaldi version uses juicy Angus beef, slightly charred and served with roasted rosemary potatoes.

Book online

12. ATLAS

  • Rochor
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
ATLAS
ATLAS
Photograph: ATLAS

Starts from $168

Work hard, play hard – if that sounds like you, you should probably snag a seat at ATLAS for their boozy Sunday brunch. Exclusively opening the floor on the first Sunday of each month, the Great Gatsby-inspired bar hosts its luxurious afternoon affair that often requires reservations months in advance. Once you’re on the list, expect to gallivant over a stellar range of award-winning cocktails ($168) paired with a generous grazing board bejewelled with cold cuts, cheeses, spreads and more. Those who enjoy a little bubbly can opt for the champagne brunch ($208) to fizz up the party. Oh and leave the kids at home, this is an all-adults affair.

13. 15 Stamford

  • Singaporean
  • City Hall
15 Stamford
15 Stamford
Photograph: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Starts from $188

Retreat into Capitol Kempinski and enjoy a tropical champagne Sunday brunch like no other. The lavish spread serves up a fine spread of fresh seafood, premium sashimi, artisanal charcuterie, cheeses and a live handmade pasta station that even includes the 15 Stamford's signature laksa. But all is nought if you fail to make room for the meats from the hot coal grill. Sink your teeth into succulent Wagyu beef hanging tender, pork belly char siew, angus beef ribeye, and a pasture-fed lamb leg accompanied by explosive sauces. Turn the feast into a sparkling affair with the free-flowing range of tiki-themed cocktails and Telmont champagne. Well, it isn't explicit but we reckon it's best to leave the kids at home.

