On weekends starting from $118

With floor-to-ceiling windows that open up toward the glistening Marina Bay waterfront, La Brasserie sets the scene for a luxurious weekend hideout. And its ‘Joie de Vivre’ champagne brunch is an exuberant affair to say the least. As you get settled in, you’ll be offered cocktails served on a beverage trolley – think summery tipples like Aperol Spritz, negronis, mimosas, and zero-proof bellinis. Another special feature of the buffet is its rotating selection of pass-around snacks featuring chef specials such as mini lobster rolls with sea urchin mayo and the like.

On to the main programme: a hefty bounty of the ocean’s freshest catch and a spread of premium meats await. Have your fill of Alaskan King Crab legs, Boston lobsters, Norwegian salmon gravlax and more, before making a pit stop at the carving and mains section which see cuts like USDA grain-fed prime ribs, New Zealand grass-fed lamb racks, roasted Iberico pork belly slices, and wagyu beef cheeks. More unique to the spread is the chef’s creations section, lined with the restaurant’s special Ocean and Sand tart with a mix of fresh seafood topped with Kaluga hybrid caviar; as well as the Wagyu Skirt Endive Bundle. Graze on freshly carved Jamón Ibérico and artisanal French cheeses before calling it a day at the dessert station. You’ll find favourites like crème brûlée, basque cheesecakes, and a live plating station of the chef’s signature Berries Forest dessert.

Book here.