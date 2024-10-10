On Sundays starting from $128
Unlike most hotel buffets, Basilico focuses on delivering a premier Italian experience (from $128) that you’ll be proud to bring nonna to. Brunch hour at Basilico is certainly special: there’s roasted wagyu beef rump and Amarone wine-braised crispy roast pork belly at the carving station, Sardinian malloreddus pasta with sea urchin, and pizzas that fly out from the oven every 15 minutes. The four-cheese pizza, while simple, is a dish we couldn’t get enough of – so fair warning: once you start, you’ll be spending lots of precious stomach space on carbs.
There’s also an entire cheese room waiting to be explored with over 40 regional farm cheeses from the many provinces of Italy. There’s a sharp, 40-month-aged red cow Parmigiano, applewood-smoked caciocavallo and, for the adventurous, a Barolo wine-infused pecorino. Though for most, the highlight is finding the chef stirring black truffle risotto with stracchino cheese – that’s more carbs you’ll love stuffing your face with.