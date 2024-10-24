Subscribe
The 50 best restaurants in Singapore

Everything from long-time favourites, to hidden gems and exciting new dining concepts

Written by Nicole-Marie Ng & Fabian Loo
Written by: Adira Chow
October 2024 The food scene in Singapore never sleeps, and here at Time Out, we’re constantly combing through hoards of restaurants to find out what’s the best of the best – right here and right now. In this refreshed list, you’ll see exciting new dining concepts featured among longstanding F&B stalwarts, as well as some hidden gems that we swear by. 

Welcome to the Time Out Eat List, our handpicked best from Singapore’s food scene, ranked by expert local editors. We’ve got everything, from boundary-pushing restaurants by renowned chefs, to humble local finds that’ll impress you without breaking the bank. Choosing the 50 best places to eat is no easy feat, which is why we’ve also got separate lists for the best Japanese, Spanish, and hawker joints among many others. 

Find out more about how Time Out makes recommendations and reviews restaurants.

50 best restaurants in Singapore you must try

1. Lolla

  • Contemporary European
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Lolla

What it is Casual restaurant along Ann Siang Road with seasonal Mediterranean-inspired small plates.

Why we love it Asia’s Best Female Chef 2023 Johanne Siy plates up punchy, progressive dishes with Filipino accents inspired by her hometown of Pangasinan, which means “the place of salt”. Expect bright and bold flavours, with the star of the show being the charred carabinero prawn oozing with shrimpy head butter. Make sure to sop up every drop of that prawn jus with the dense potato bread that comes along with it. 

Time Out tip Tasting menus are only served for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are a must at this joint.

2. Seroja

  • Malaysian
  • Rochor
Photograph: Seroja

What it is Modern Southeast Asian cuisine integrating Malaysian culinary traditions, by award-winning chef Kevin Wong. 

Why we love it Chef-owner Kevin Wong bagged the Michelin Guide Young Chef Award in 2023 and his win was well-warranted. Familiar flavours, herbs, and spices native to Malaysia are gracefully weaved into the multi-course Nusantara Menu ($268 per person). Signatures include the Trader’s rice, which showcases rice cultivated by the Lun Bawang tribe in Borneo. The use of seasonal ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood also earned the restaurant a Michelin Green Star – Singapore’s first.

Time Out tip Opt for a drink pairing (from $88 for the lunch non-alcoholic pairing). The drinks feature interesting local ingredients and are meticulously curated to pair seamlessly with each course.

3. Naeum

  • Korean
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: John Heng

What it is One-Michelin modern Korean excellence by Chef Louis Han, with episodic menus based on his journey from South Korea to Abu Dhabi and Singapore. 

Why we love it The wood-washed 28-seater emits the warmth of home and comes with an open kitchen to satisfy curious eyes. Korean flavours might take centre stage, but the food is not beholden to tradition. The classic ($218) and signature ($268) menus are currently on their eighth iteration, this time focusing on Korean-Chinese flavours. Think reimaginations of yangjangpijjamppong and more. 

Time Out tip Grab a seat at the counter for front row seats to the food prep – the vibrant colours will be a feast for your eyes.

4. Burnt Ends

  • Tanglin
Photograph: Burnt Ends

What it is Award-winning Australian barbecue where everything is grilled – or rather coaxed – over open flames.

Why we love it Most items on the menu are cooked in special ovens – four-tonne brick kilns that heat up to 700 degrees celsius – designed by chef-owner Dave Pynt. There’s just something incredibly honest about a solid slab of meat coaxed over open flames. The flat iron steak topped with bone marrow and burnt onions, and the smoked quail eggs with caviar are items you’ll find on every table. But to leave without chowing down Burnt Ends’ legendary signature burger ($11.99) would be a travesty. 

Time Out tip Reservations are notoriously hard to snag, but Burnt Ends is well worth the hype and the month-long waiting list, so plan ahead.

5. Fiz

  • Contemporary Asian
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Carlina Teteris

What it is Contemporary Southeast Asian fine-dining set in a luxe yet peaceful and intimate space.

Why we love it Chef Hafizzul Hashim is a shiny beacon that puts modern Southeast Asian cuisine on the map with his episodic menus, drawing inspiration from pasar malams (night markets), his late grandmother’s recipes, and hidang (a traditional Malay food spread). The dishes are refined and thoughtful, accentuating forgotten indigenous ingredients and ancient cooking techniques from the Malay peninsula’s coastal regions. The restaurant now also offers a la carte menu items on top of tasting menus. 

Time Out tip Skip lunch if you’re heading down for dinner, as the tasting menu comprises an elaborate 30 dishes inclusive of snacks and the restaurant's wok and grill selection.

6. Hashida

  • Japanese
  • Raffles Place
Photograph: Hashida Singapore

What it is An intimate Japanese kappo restaurant by Chef Kenjiro ‘Hatch’ Hashida, serving up the finest sushi omakase experience money can buy.

Why we love it Hashida teases the senses in its main 12-seater space: sleek Hiba wood countertop, ceilings and walls resembling the moon's surfaces, exquisite handcrafted tableware, and a warm and hospitable crew. And of course, the inventive food – from monaka crackers with crab and caviar, an indulgent spin on chawanmushi with blue cheese and abalone, as well as slivers of fresh chutoro (fatty tuna), katsuo (bonito) and kue (grouper).

Time Out tip Don't skip out on the condiments. Treated with the same reverence as fresh seafood, the house-made wasabi paste is made with discarded wasabi peels simmered in soy sauce and then mixed in with fresh grated wasabi.

7. Odette

  • City Hall
Photograph: Odette

What it is Three-Michelin-starred French fine-dining establishment by Chef Julien Royer. 

Why we love it Odette needs no further introduction, and no list of the best restaurants in Singapore would be complete without it. Described as honest food with steep respect for ingredients cultivated from Royer’s farming family in France, the food here prides itself on keeping up with the provenance of its produce. Starting at $348, the meal takes you through magnificent plates like the Pigeon Beak to Tail, Kegani crab, Jade tiger abalone and the yuzu sake shiso tart. 

Time Out tip Swing by early to explore the grounds of the National Gallery, where the restaurant is located.

8. Mustard Seed

  • Serangoon
Photograph: Mustard Seed

What it is An intimate dining experience at Serangoon Gardens specialising in omakase-style Singaporean dishes. 

Why we love it Chef Gan Ming Kiat spent time at Candlenut and Goto before opening a pop-up out of his HDB flat in 2017. Now, Mustard Seed is #81 on Asia’s 100 best restaurants list. The menu is rooted in Singaporean flavours and inspired by Japanese culinary techniques. The eight course tasting menu ($268) is dynamic and changes every two months, featuring remakes of national dishes like laksa and rojak.

Time Out tip This small space has a giant waitlist. Check out their Instagram page to snag last minute reservations from cancellations.

9. Araya

  • Pan-South American
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Araya

What it is Singapore’s first South American fine dining restaurant using ingredients harvested from crops in South America.

Why we love it Renowned chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero have cut their teeth at restaurants like Mugaritz, ElBulli, Alegre, and the duo know exactly how to elevate ingredients like corn, Andean potatoes and Chilean berries. The degustation menu ($298) is focused on Chilean South Pacific cuisine with subtle Japanese influences. Standout dishes include the ceviche with shio koji-cured scallops and tiger’s milk, as well as the Brazilian moqueca – a traditional fish stew prepared with Japanese kinki. 

Time Out tip There’s also a vegetarian menu option ($298) which features Andean quinoa, beetroot sorbet, roasted cauliflower and other unique ingredients.

10. San Shu Gong

  • Chinese
  • Kallang
Photograph: San Shu Gong

What it is One of the rare Chinese restaurants that offers both Teochew and Cantonese cuisine.

Why we love it San Shu Gong might seem like your ordinary heritage Chinese restaurant, but it's the small things that make the difference. The restaurant insists on making their own tofu, vinegar and chilli sauces, and only uses ocean-caught seafood. There’s an entire catalogue of star dishes, but must-orders are the marinated crabs with Shaoxing wine, wok-fried kway teow with XO sauce (from $14), pan-fried oyster omelette ($16), and deep-fried sea cucumber ($30).  

Time Out tip The braised whole chicken stuffed with pig stomach ($138) is another crowd favourite. Make sure to order it 24 hours in advance.

11. Claudine

  • French
  • Tanglin
Photograph: Claudine

What it is Comfort French food within a preserved colonial chapel, inspired by traditional home cooking from chef Julien Royer’s hometown of Auvergne. 

Why we love it Beyond its elegant interiors and unique locale, Claudine exudes the warmth of homecoming in its food. The crowd-favourite vol-au-vent ($58) is a flaky puff pastry filled with creamy veal sweetbreads and woody morel mushrooms, while the signature Claudine Bouillabaisse ($198) is a dense and hearty Provençal fish stew with carabinero prawns that feeds up to four. 

Time Out tip Be expectant for the bread course. Rye sourdough is served with a luxurious Iberico butter – it’s simple but sublime. 

12. Revolver

  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Revolver

What is it A bold yet progressive take on Indian cooking, housed in a sleek, industrial-chic space. 

Why we love it Three Michelin-starred chef Tristin Farmer fans the flames here. The Revolver journey is best experienced through the luxurious eight-course dinner Experience menu ($229) that takes you through the restaurant’s flame-kissed star dishes. Else, even the restaurant’s modest lunch Discovery menu ($99) is more than enough to satiate. A tandoor oven is also used to give an alluring char to the dishes. It’s here where the joint’s iconic Kulchette or flatbreads are made. 

Time Out tip The best seats in the house are those at the counter, right in front of the flickering red embers from the Yarra woodfire.

13. Path

  • Contemporary Asian
  • Marina Bay
Photograph: Path/John Heng

What it is Comforting yet refined expressions of East Asian flavours with French culinary savoir-faire.

Why we love it Dining at Path is a rather transformative experience. Creativity, flavour mastery, and decadence anchor Chef Marvas Ng’s latest eight-course expedition menu ($228). Most of the seafood are sourced from Indonesia and Malaysia, and braised dishes and sauces are nailed down to a tee. You’ll be in for a surprise with the Japanese Tai – a unique recreation of chicken rice flavours – but without the chicken and the rice.

Time Out tip Come hungry. Portions here are generous and menus are inspired by the order of traditional Chinese banquets, which means you’ll definitely be fed well.

14. Khiri

  • Thai
  • Kallang
Photograph: Chedi

What it is A charming, unpretentious Thai restaurant that offers a kaleidoscope of earnest Thai flavours.

Why we love it Hot, sour, salty, and sweet – expect a carefully curated eight-course tasting menu ($148) that is adventurous yet familiar. Journey your tastebuds from north to south with the likes of decadent curries and exquisite produce. Creative takes on traditional flavours include the miang kham – featuring wild betel leaf, Rayong shrimp and a lemongrass reduction, as well as the kaeng buad phueak chor pha-ga – a dessert made of yam paste with palm sugar dumplings and coconut ice cream.

Time Out tip Despite the $14 top-up required, you should not sleep on the signature khao pad kid terng (salted threadfin fried rice) and its evocative smoky briny profile.

15. Iru Den

  • Contemporary Asian
  • Newton
Photograph: Iru Den

What is it A cosy contemporary restaurant tucked away in a black and white colonial house along Scotts Road.

Why we love it Iru Den is a well-kept secret among Singapore's epicureans. Chef Javier Low plates up an inventive multi-course menu (from $128) which has since shifted from its strong Japanese focus to fully embracing Taiwanese flavours and ingredients. Think 10-year fermented cai pu, the freshest catch of ama ebi and seafood off the coast of Taiwan, and a hearty sanma claypot near the end of the course.

Time Out tip Consider the approachable wine pairing option (from $60, three glasses). Chef Javier's wife, Emily, heads the beverage programme with sound picks ranging from classic Old Worlds to experimental sake.

16. Restaurant Euphoria

  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Restaurant Euphoria

What it is A restaurant dedicated to Gastro-Botanica, a term coined by Chef Jason Tan to describe his reverence for botanical ingredients. 

Why we love it The tasting menus (from $158) takes you on a journey where you’ll find creative, unexpected dishes with vegetables, fruits, herbs, spices and even flowers taking centre stage. Look out for onions – Chef Jason’s favourite vegetable – on the menu, in dishes like the onion doux des Cévennes, onion jamboree, and onion soup.

Time Out tip Take your time to soak in the beautiful interiors with foliage-filled feature walls, onion motifs, and plenty of natural light.

17. Cloudstreet

  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Cloudstreet

What it is Chef Rishi Naleendra's deeply personal exploration of self-identity told through a three-hour dining experience.

Why we love it Cloudstreet is a pure expression of who Chef Rishi is, from his Sri-Lankan roots, childhood memories growing up in Colombo and watching his dad in the kitchen, and the time he spent at illustrious dining establishments in Australia. The tasting course starting from $248 takes you through grilled oysters swimming in a pool of coconut milk all the way to an underrated bread course that sees rye flour mixed with local stout – best paired with sips of 2008 Clause Preisinger Paradigma to accentuate the bread’s liquorice notes. 

Time Out tip Don’t skip the wine pairing option. The drink menu features over 350 labels of mostly small, independent winemakers as well as classics.

18. Restaurant Zén

  • Swedish
  • Outram
Photograph: Restaurant Zén

What it is Chef Björn Frantzén’s first international outpost, and one of the most expensive restaurants in Singapore. 

Why we love it Priced at $580 for a fixed dinner, dining at Zén is no casual affair. But a meal here at this three-Michelin-starred joint is well worth the price tag. The tasting menu takes you through endless courses and canapes featuring Frantzén’s creative approach to Nordic, French and Japanese cuisines. You’ll find plates with ingredients that you’d be hard-pressed to find in any other restaurant in the city or the region, such as pickled baby pine cones or périgord black truffles.

Time Out tip You need not be an oenophile to enjoy the pairing options, of which Zén offers three kinds — alcoholic beverage pairings ($350), mixed pairings ($300) and non-alcoholic pairings ($250). 

19. Labyrinth

  • Singaporean
  • City Hall
Photograph: Restaurant Labyrinth

What it is One-Michelin-starred restaurant that offers a new expression of Singaporean cuisine.

Why we love it This truly local restaurant has turned locavore: 80 percent of its menu is made from ingredients sourced from the city's farms and presented in lunch and dinner menus ($208 and $298) that echo Singapore's past, present, and future. Chef-owner LG Han left his prestigious career in banking to bring ‘New Singaporean’ cuisine to the table, working with local partners like Ah Hua Kelong and Edible Garden. The constant seasonal changes in produce means that their menus are dynamic and ever-changing. 

Time Out tip Inspired by the flavours he grew up with like his grandmother's cooking, Han’s Ang Moh Chicken Rice is a reinterpretation of a hawker dish we can all get behind.

20. Jaan by Kirk Westaway

  • City Hall
Photograph: Masano Kawana

What it is Two-Michelin-starred restaurant by acclaimed chef Kirk Westaway with breathtaking views of the Singapore skyline.

Why we love it The menu is distinctively British and inspired by Westaway’s hometown in Devon. Even the paintings of fossil cliffs and textured azure carpets are a nod to the picturesque coast where he grew up. The lunch (from $198) and dinner ($388) menus both feature his signature charred leek and potato soup – a comforting bowl of earthy goodness. Other mainstays on the menu are the king crab, ocean trout, as well the iconic hen’s egg with barbecued celeriac and black truffle. 

Time Out tip Forgo your carb restrictions, because you won’t want to miss the freshly baked dark rye batard roll and crispy sourdough layered bun, served with a luscious quenelle of Devonshire butter with lemon thyme leaves.

21. Rempapa

  • Contemporary Asian
  • Geylang
Photograph: Rempapa/Joel Lim

What it is A multicultural dining experience by Masterchef Singapore judge Damian D’Silva.

Why we love it Though Peranakan dishes are the spotlight here, you’ll find comforting Malay, Eurasian and Chinese flavours interspersed through the menu. Rempapa offers all-day dining with brunch, dinner and bar nibbles featuring heritage recipes over a century old. Think babi pongteh ($30), Hakka fried pork ($20), Sri Lankan chicken curry with tomato chutney ($19), and babi tulang masak assam ($35). 

Time Out tip Be sure to leave some stomach space for their assortment of traditional kueh.

22. Thevar

  • Indian
  • Chinatown
Photograph: Thevar

What it is Contemporary Indian restaurant with creative yet satisfyingly delicious plates. It earned its second Michelin star in 2022. 

Why we love it It’s been a long time coming, but Singapore finally has a contemporary Indian restaurant to call its own. Chef Mano incorporates European techniques into unusual dishes that highlight traditional Indian flavours. The chef’s menu course ($328) spotlights a crispy pork sambal with betelnut leaf and chettinad chicken roti; as well as the classic Madras Kari Kuzhambu with the choice of Mysore spiced lamb, Tajima wagyu beef, or Iberico pork. 

Time Out tip The menu switches up with the season, so you’re always in for a pleasant surprise.

23. Anju

  • Korean
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Anju/Marc Tan

What it is The restaurant’s name is a Korean term that refers to dishes paired with alcohol. 

Why we love it This modern Korean dining concept serves refined small plates in an elegant and cosy space. From an experimental black bean mascarpone cheese spread on sourdough crackers ($16), to nourishing galbi jjim (slow-braised beef short ribs), the food here is a mix of traditional Korean dishes and contemporary interpretations. Other must-try items include the bossam ($50), gochujang cauliflower ($22) and abalone gim pasta ($34).

Time Out tip You’ll see most tables sipping on Champagne Makgeolli ($80), but you ought to try the Chungmyungju ($88) – a well-bodied yet balanced refined glutinous rice liquor.

24. Les Amis

  • French
  • Orchard
Photograph: Les Amis

What it is Locally and internationally lauded French fine dining establishment with three Michelin stars to boot.

Why we love it There's a reason why Les Amis – which celebrates its 30th year anniversary this year – is regarded as the fine dining stalwart in Singapore. Helmed by Chef Sébastien Lepinoy, the French chef sources almost everything from his country of origin. His pride and joy: the handcrafted Le Ponclet butter which is so rare that it's only served in less than 20 restaurants in the world. The lunch course starts from $425 and is known for serving generous dollops of caviar in the appetisers.

Time Out tip While you’re there, make sure to pop by its award-winning cellar which houses an impressive 3000 labels of wine.

25. Humpback

  • Outram
  • price 2 of 4
Photograph: Humpback

What it is A vibey seafood restaurant and wine bar along Bukit Pasoh by the Jigger & Pony Group.

Why we love it Humpback has ditched its seaside shack high tables for a proper sit-down affair. The seafood-forward plates mirror the restaurant’s new refined and elevated look and feel. Think applewood-smoked hamachi pastrami tostada ($14) rounded with pickled mustard sour cream, and house-cured swordfish belly bacon ($32) tossed with ricotta cavatelli. Of course, no visit to the joint will be complete without oysters – take your pick between Summerstone, Blue Pool, Hammersley Inlet and Eld Inlet oysters ($8 per piece).

Time Out tip If $8 a pop is too much of a splurge, head down for the oyster happy hour (all day on Mondays and public holidays, and till 7pm from Wednesdays to Sundays) where one piece goes at $4.

26. Yan Ting

  • Chinese
  • Orchard
Yan Ting
What is it An esteemed Cantonese restaurant housed in the cushy St Regis Singapore, helmed by the recently appointed chef Chan Chung Shing. 

Why we love it Food at Yan Ting defies time — dishes here are age-old Cantonese classics with palatable modern spins. The bird's nest pumpkin soup with crabmeat is simply a must-try, featuring a silky smooth and comforting broth plus a generous serving of collagen-rich bird's nest. Order the steamed leopard coral grouper for the table too. Each morsel of fish is tender and succulent, and comes doused with a delicate light soy sauce that's not overly salty.

Time Out tip Yan Ting's Weekend Dim Sum Brunch packages remain popular even after all these years. It includes unlimited servings of bubbly, the restaurant's house wines, beer, and tea (from $168).

27. Summer Pavilion

  • Chinese
  • City Hall
Photograph: Summer Pavilion

What it is The only Chinese restaurant in a hotel to receive a star in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2016. 

Why we love it After all these years, Summer Pavilion is still one of the best Chinese eateries in town, helmed by Chef Cheung Siu Kong who’s been honing his craft in the same kitchen since 2003. To taste the best of everything, go for the set lunch (from $128) and dinner (from $168) which feature Cheung’s signature dishes like the barbecued Iberico pork with honey sauce and the double-boiled sea whelk soup with fish maw and chicken, served in a whole coconut.

Time Out tip Make sure to check out the dim sum menu for specials like the baked abalone puff ($13) and steamed lobster dumpling ($4.50) – available from 11.30am to 2.30pm daily.

28. Osteria Mozza

  • Italian
  • Orchard
Photograph: Osteria Mozza/Daniel Koh

What it is American celebrity chef Nancy Silverton's Cal-Italian dining concept serving wood-fire pizzas for lunch and specialising in handmade pastas for dinner.

Why we love it It almost feels like a casual day trip to Los Angeles. During lunch, Silverton’s famous wood-fired pizzas are served in lip-smacking fashion, including new drops like the goat cheese pizza with butter-braised leeks, and the Le Bianche, featuring gorgonzola dolce. Come nightfall, dishes are nods to classics that first rocketed Osteria Mozza into the dining sphere. Don't sleep on the deconstructed Nancy’s Caesar ($30) and the inimitable sausage orecchiette ($33).

Time Out tip Don't come to dinner expecting pizzas, they are lunch exclusives.

29. The Coconut Club

  • Rochor
Photograph: The Coconut Club

What it is Premium nasi lemak that’s well worth the hefty price tag.

Why we love it When a restaurant still draws in daily queues despite charging $21 for a dish people typically pay $3 for, you know it's doing something right. The signature ayam goreng berempah nasi lemak at The Coconut Club is a faultless example of the classic Malay dish. Rice comes flavoured with coconut milk from a single plantation in Sabak Bernam, Malaysia, and the giant leg of organic chicken that crowns the dish is perfectly spiced and fried. The best part is the crispy rempah crumbs that are tossed over the rice for an added crunch.

Time Out tip Don’t leave without trying the kueh sampler (from $16), featuring an assortment of Malay and Nonya kueh that are handmade fresh daily.

30. Cenzo

  • Italian
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Cenzo

What it is Ex-Salted & Hung chef-owner, Drew Nocente taps into his Italian roots at Cenzo and adds his signature modern Australian flair to the mix.

Why we love it Across the main dining room is an action-packed open kitchen, and what comes out of it is food that is both thoughtful and fun. There’s plenty to sink your teeth into, from grilled tiger prawns with seaweed and garlic chilli ($35), to a range of handmade pastas like the orecchiette con salsiccia ($28) and the coveted truffle ravioli ($35) with limited portions daily. Find out more about the pasta specials of the day from any of the staff. 

Time Out tip The all-time favourite house-cured beef pastrami sandwich ($26) is also worth trying.

31. Born

  • Contemporary Asian
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Born

What it is A contemporary restaurant presenting French gastronomy and technical mastery together with a deep knowledge of Chinese ingredients and flavours. 

Why we love it Chef Zor Tan’s second menu ($368) is guided by his personal memories and gastronomic epiphanies. A series of five snacks kickstart the experience, inspired by Tan’s favourite childhood snacks such as canned pineapples and fries dipped in ice cream. Things get more complex as the gastronomic story unfolds – we start seeing increasingly unique creations like egg custard topped with sea cucumber muscles, pigeon leg with pearl corn and semi-dried tomatoes, and bincho-grilled monkfish with Yunnan mountain jade fungus.

Time Out tip The main dining area is blessed with high glass ceilings that allow natural light to flood the space. Reserve a seat by the open kitchen in the centre to catch the chefs in action.

32. Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

  • Italian
  • River Valley
Photograph: Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

What it is One of the nation’s most beloved steakhouses, known for its sharing steaks and classic Italian fare.

Why we love it Many regulars can vouch for the T-bone Florentina ($198). It’s a hefty price to pay, but it’s always perfectly cooked to your preferred doneness, tender and juicy with a marbling score of six, and excellent when paired with their medley of four sauces, especially the mustard and radish dips. Other standout dishes include the Fremantle octopus ($33) with romesco sauce, as well as the homemade burrata ($40). Don’t overlook the desserts either – we hear they do a solid tiramisu ($16) and sticky date pudding ($17). 

Time Out tip Opt for the executive lunch (from $52) to get more bang for your buck. You’ll get to enjoy the signature F1 wagyu, complete with a potato and thyme terrine and steak sauce.

33. Candlenut

  • Tanglin
  • price 3 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Photograph: Candlenut

What is it A Michelin-starred spot serving elevated versions of Peranakan food in a cushy location at Dempsey Hill.  

Why we love it While chef-owner Malcolm Lee does innovate with some dishes, it’s in the cooking of the classics where he shines. Opt for Lee’s signature ‘ahmakase’ menu ($108/ lunch, $138/dinner) or order from the à la carte menu. The chap chye ($26) is the standout because of its simplicity. The vegetables are stewed ’til they achieve the perfect texture – a cross between chewy and melt-in-the-mouth. 

Time Out tip Other highlights include the wok-tossed Ang Kar sea prawns with petai beans ($40) and curry of Kühlbarra barramundi ($34). Wash it down with a Tiger ($10) to show your Singapore pride. 

34. Sushi Kawasemi

  • Japanese
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Sushi Kawasemi

What it is Traditional Edomae sushi restaurant which makes use of fish-ageing techniques to enhance the texture of the fish.

Why we love it The itamae (head chef) at Sushi Kawasemi procures the freshest seasonal ingredients from Japan four times a week via close connections with auction bidders. The theme of the meal (from $98 for lunch and $188 for dinner) centres around umami, and is achieved through jukusei (wet-ageing) or ichiyaboshi (dry-ageing) techniques that have been perfected. You’ll get to taste cuts like the nodoguro (black throat sea perch), shiromi (white-fleshed fish), and even the prized otoro which is dry-aged for 18 days.

 

Time Out tip Apart from fish-ageing, look out for the wide range of cooking techniques in the starters, from sake-laced soup with plump clamps, to charcoal-grilled eel with leek sauce.

35. Yakitori Yatagarasu

  • Japanese
  • Raffles Place
Photograph: Yakitori Yatagarasu

What it is Small, casual izakaya with all the trimmings – quality yakitori sticks, sakes, and reasonably priced highballs.

Why we love it Yakitori Yatagarasu has all the fixtures of an izakaya spot that warrants a repeat visit. They’ve stepped up the game by using all parts of the chicken, including gizzard, heart, liver, tail, skin, and soft bone skewers. Get as many sticks of the tail ($3.50) you can muster – they tend to sell out before the other skewers. And for something different, try the curry rice ($6), yakisoba ($6) and shiso leaf ($4.50) skewers.

Time Out tip When it comes to izakayas, skewers and sake go hand in hand. Here, you get to choose your own sake cup and try sake recommended by the friendly staff. Order the Kaku or Jim Beam Mega Highball ($17) to complete the experience. 

36. La Bottega Enoteca

  • Pizza
  • Marine Parade
Photograph: La Bottega Enoteca

What it is A rustic pizzeria in the Joo Chiat neighbourhood by Chef Antonio Miscellaneo, said to serve the best pizzas in town now. 

Why we love it It’ll be a crime not to include the best pizzeria in the country in our top 50. La Bottega Enoteca ranked 19th on the 50 Top Pizza awards in Asia Pacific last June, and not without reason. Its ‘Newpolitan’ pizza is what regulars flock back time and again for. Flavours include the burrata (from $28); Sarde (from $34) featuring tomato, ricotta and Spanish sardines; and the beef carpaccio (from $34). Every bite of the 72-hour slow-fermented dough is light and crisp on the outside while soft and chewy on the inside.

Time Out tip Miscellaneo makes and ages his own salami out of a blend of pork and beef. You can try his homemade salami in the Gnocco Fritto ($38).

37. Dirty Supper

  • Grills
  • Tiong Bahru
Photograph: Dirty Supper / Facebook

What it is Hole-in-the-wall joint by chef-owner Peter Smit (previously from Underdog Inn) focusing on grilled seasonal small plates.

Why we love it The restaurant shares the space with a bak chor mee stall in the day, but by night, it transforms into a buzzy joint packed with people. Here, Smit marries his mastery of whole-animal cooking and his love for the grill. The ever-evolving menu ranges from small to large plates depending on the produce available that day. Must-order snacks include the pig head nuggets ($16) with white anchovy, and the smoked mackerel ($18) which sits atop layers of addictive fried chicken terrine.

Time Out tip If you’re spoilt for choice, the Dirty Feast menu ($88) is a fuss-free option that takes you through the kitchen’s best in one dinner sitting.

38. Fico

  • Italian
  • Bedok
Photograph: Fico

What it is A seaside restaurant at East Coast Park by ex-Braci chef Mirko Febbrile, serving uncomplicated Italian fare.

Why we love it Breezy holiday vibes are strong here, and the food is an assemblage of familiar Italian dishes. The baked focaccina (from $18) is a must-order alongside San Marzano tomatoes or fresh buffalo mozzarella. The small plates feature seasonal ingredients like Cardoncelli mushrooms ($21) or charred red peppers and Cantabrico anchovies ($18). For a dash of novelty: desserts are pushed out in adorable carts, and we recommend you go for the cannoli or burrata gelato.

Time Out tip Grab a seat by the live pasta bar to watch fresh pasta (from $23) prepared before your eyes. Lesser seen variations like mafaldine and orecchiette are also available.

39. Brasserie Astoria

  • Brasseries
  • City Hall
Photograph: Pol Divina

What it is A Nordic twist on classic brasserie fare, set in the historic Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall.

Why we love it Renowned Swedish chef Björn Frantzén reignites the spirit of Europe’s grand dining halls at Brasserie Astoria – think tableside service, flambé trolleys and dessert carts. And head chef Emil Cecil Ess executes Frantzén’s vision perfectly in dishes like the butter-fried Råraka ($36) and the Toast Astoria ($32). The former sees vendace roe and creme fraiche atop a bed of crispy Agria potatoes, while the latter is a nod to the traditional Swedish Toast Skagen, featuring prawns, king crab and trout roe. 

Time Out tip Order the whiskey-flambéed beef (from $72) which is prepared and fired up by your table. End your meal at the gorgeous bar with Nordic and Asian-inspired cocktails.

40. Cut by Wolfgang Puck

  • Marina Bay
Photograph: Cut by Wolfgang Puck

What it is The first Asian outpost of the celebrity chef-owned steakhouse.

Why we love it You go to Cut for one reason: the steaks. Grilled over hardwood and charcoal, the hunks of beef come from a menagerie of sources. You've got USDA Prime from Illinois, Angus and wagyu from Australia, snow-aged Wagyu and many more to live out your meat lover’s dreams. Each type is further broken down into different cuts, ranging from rib-eyes to New York strips to bone-in fillet mignons ($88 to $300).

Time Out tip No one is judging if you go traditional with the creamed spinach or the crispy tempura onion rings for sides, but it is the fried peewee potatoes that are to die for.

41. JB Ah Meng

  • Chinese
  • Geylang
Photograph: JB Ah Meng

What it is JB Ah Meng is a Bib Gourmand awardee best known for its wok-kissed dishes and frequented by a handful of celebrity chefs.

Why we love it The restaurant’s regulars include chefs Justin Quek (Justin Flavours of Asia), Andrew Walsh (Cure, Kee’s and Tilly’s), and Jason Tan (Corner House). Like them, the crowds keep coming back for its unbeatable zi char dishes like the san lou bee hoon (from $8). It appears simple enough, but the pancake-resembling seafood noodle dish is the joint’s star. Charred and crisp on the outside but soft on the inside, each strand of bee hoon is coated with a smoky wok hei.

Time Out tip JB Ah Meng also does a killer rendition of white pepper crab (market price) – the dish is only mildly spicy and lets the natural sweetness of the crustacean shine.

42. Kok Sen Restaurant

  • Chinatown
Photograph: Ahmad Iskandar Photography

What it is Old-school zi char restaurant along the Keong Saik dining enclave which has seen multiple appearances on the Michelin Bib Gourmand Singapore Guide.

Why we love it This zi char joint is loud, crowded and unrefined – just the way we like it. You’ll spot a glistening plate of prawn hor fun ($16 to 48) on almost every table. Unlike the typical hor fun, the sauce here is less starchy and has a soup-like consistency. Each spoonful delivers a rich prawn stock that’s umami-laden with a hint of heat from fresh red chillies. Make sure to order the bittergourd black bean sauce with fish ($20.30) – the black bean gravy drizzled over rice makes for a satisfying, savoury mouthful. 

Time Out tip Other specialities include the claypot yong tau foo ($15.30) and poached Chinese spinach ($14) with century eggs and salted eggs.

43. Um Yong Baek

  • Korean
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Vianne Chia

What is it A well-known Korean BBQ chain in Korea that has proven to be extremely popular among Singaporeans, attracting long queues outside its Boon Tat Street outlet everyday.

Why we love it Jeju-style BBQ — which is a rare find in Singapore — is served for dinner. Feast on dry-aged pork belly and beef, accompanied by a medley of kimchi and condiments such that no two mouthfuls end up tasting the same. Our favourite is the Jeju fish sauce that comes bubbling on the grill. For lunch, the main draw is the Busan-style gukbap or pork and rice soup that's hearty, comforting, and sure to fill you up.

Time Out tip Reservations are encouraged, though it wouldn't hurt to try your luck for walk-ins. Just be prepared to wait an hour or so and they'll try to squeeze you in. 

44. Keng Eng Kee Seafood

  • Seafood
  • Bukit Merah
Photograph: KEK Seafood

What is it A cult-favourite seafood and zi char house in Singapore, serving up zi char classics and chilli crab — Singapore's contested national dish.

Why we love it KEK manages the usual seafood fare with aplomb, the brand is more well-known for its range of zi char dishes. One of its homemade specialties is the prawn roll ($13.80) — crispy beancurd skin wrapped around minced pork, carrot and prawn, with diced water chestnuts added for a sweet crunch. Other must-orders when you dine here are the moonlight hor fun (from $7.80) and coffee pork ribs (from $15.80). 

Time Out tip If you're there for the crab, be sure to pre-order in advance since it's typically sold out for the walk-in crowd.

45. Tamba

  • West African
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Tamba

What is it One of the rare African restaurants in Singapore, opened by Kurt Wagner, who's also the man behind the popular Kafe Utu.

Why we love it You can expect the same air of homecoming and warmth at Tamba, with interiors decked out in rustic decor and thoughtful details. But unlike Kafe Utu’s menu which takes inspiration from across the entire continent, Tamba shines the spotlight on West African food. Take your pick between Jollof rice with sofrito, sakura chicken and smoked pork belly; the Tapalapa bread with goat’s milk ricotta, smoked honey and bacon butter; or Suya – a grilled Angus tenderloin skewer with kachumbari and smoked kuli kuli.

Time Out tip Have a glance at the drinks menu, which comprises mostly African spirits. Award-winning bartender Joma Rivera takes the stage here, shaking up imaginative cocktails like the savoury tomato-based Dry Boney.

46. The Prince

  • Middle Eastern
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: The Prince

What it is Fat Prince by The Dandy Collection has been given a facelift and in its place is now The Prince – showcasing the finest of Arabian hospitality and food.

Why we love it At The Prince, you can expect Arabian cuisine with a contemporary twist, and a chock full of hospitality and warmth. The karam menu ($78) is inspired by the Arabian concept of generosity, and the portions show it. You’ll start with a sharing mezze platter with nine sides, including cashew hummus and pumpkin walnut baba ganoush. The lobster shorbat addas follows as a hearty intermission, before the mains are rolled out – think sumac-crusted Mediterranean seabass, or a grand serving of Black Hog Tomahawk steak.

Time Out tip Be sure to come hungry – we mean it when we say the portions are generous. The breads and dips are refillable, and while the Tomahawk and seabass are meant for two, they could easily feed three or more people.

47. Meadesmoore

  • Steakhouse
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Meadesmoore

What is it Some of the best steaks in Singapore can be found at this modern steakhouse located along Boon Tat Street. 

Why we love it Executive Chef Victor Loy aims to serve only the highest quality cuts of steak that boast a gorgeous crust on the outside while retaining its tenderness. Indulge in the Meadesmoore Cut ($220) with your partner – a cut of steak between the ribeye and chuck, and taste the different flavour profiles together. Besides the decadent meal, the interior of Meadesmoore features large arched windows, plush couches, and tables with marble tops, creating a comfortable and luxurious dining experience.

Time Out tip Walk over to White Shades for a nightcap. Highballs are served on the first floor, or you can head upstairs to enjoy bespoke craft cocktails in a cosy booth.

48. Harummanis

  • Rochor
Photograph: Harummanis

What is it The first local restaurant opened by Singapore-born chef Akmal Anuar, who heads award-winning joints in Dubai like 11 Woodfire and 3 Fils. 

Why we love it Located in the heart of Kampong Gelam, the restaurant has a clear aim of bringing modern Malay cuisine closer to the Malay community in Singapore. In dishes like the ketoprak ($20), Chef Akmal puts a twist on the traditional Indonesian salad made of tofu and bean sprouts, replacing the usual peanut sauce with Japanese sesame sauce and adding kombu. And with the batang pinang ($24), he incorporates wagyu beef tenderloin, spicy petis, jicama and white truffle in a Malay rendition of beef carpaccio.

Time Out tip Takeaways are equally welcome. Chef Akmal recommends the epok-epok ($24) – a Malay curry puff if you will – made with French puff pastry and stuffed with wagyu mince and potatoes. 

49. Hayop

  • Filipino
  • Tanjong Pagar
Photograph: Hayop

What is it Hayop, the fine-casual offshoot of the wildly popular Manam in Manila, is Singapore’s love letter to the Philippines.

Why we love it Here's a place that will impress any Filipino friend — and their Lola too. Despite the fancier setting, you can still expect to run into all the usual suspects of Filipino cuisine – just dialled up a notch. Take the honest plate of House Crispy Sisig ($22) for a start, where chopped-up bits of pork jowl and cheek are mixed in a sizzling hot plate. Have this with jasmine rice ($2) as it’s usually enjoyed, but for a winning combination, order the stir-fried garlic rice ($6) instead. 

Time Out tip Desserts are a must at Hayop, and if you’re spoilt for choice, you won’t go wrong with the Halo-halo ($18). 

50. Tong Xin Ru Yi

  • Hot pot
  • Raffles Place
  • price 2 of 4
Photograph: Tong Xin Ru Yi

What it is A less run-of-the-mill hotpot experience for special occasions and family gatherings.

Why we love it The ambience at this Boat Quay joint is equal parts cosy and classy. The restaurant’s most popular broth may be the golden chicken soup ($24), but they have amassed a surprising number of fans who come back for the spicy rabbit broth ($68). Beyond your regular meat cuts, they also offer beef tongue ($26) and the Hokkaido milk beef ($25) – where beef slices are soaked in milk to give it a richer flavour. 

Time Out tip For the daring, the menu also has adventurous options like pig’s brain ($10) and fried bullfrog legs ($10).

