50 best restaurants in Singapore you must try

What it is Casual restaurant along Ann Siang Road with seasonal Mediterranean-inspired small plates.
Why we love it Asia’s Best Female Chef 2023 Johanne Siy plates up punchy, progressive dishes with Filipino accents inspired by her hometown of Pangasinan, which means “the place of salt”. Expect bright and bold flavours, with the star of the show being the charred carabinero prawn oozing with shrimpy head butter. Make sure to sop up every drop of that prawn jus with the dense potato bread that comes along with it.
Time Out tip Tasting menus are only served for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are a must at this joint.