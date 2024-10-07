You’d be hard-pressed to find an airport that is more visually stunning, efficient, and filled with fun activities than our very own Changi Airport. It’s a tourist attraction in and of itself, with many stopping over on our shores just to see the iconic HSBC Rain Vortex waterfall in Jewel. It’s no wonder Changi Airport dominated Skytrax's World's Best Airport category for 12 straight years, from 1999 to 2023, even recently winning the title of Asia’s best airport. While all these awards are good and well, its social media presence might tell a different story.



In a recent list to determine the most Instagrammed airports globally, compiled by the travel site Miss Tourist, Changi Airport (SIN) comes in fifth place, with a total of 598,000 mentions as of the time of writing. From an initial list of the top fifty busiest airports in the world, the ranking is generated based on the number of times the most popular hashtags from each airport are used on Instagram. At number one, with a total of 3.4 million mentions, is Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – purportedly for its iconic views and the unique architecture of LAX's iconic Theme Building. Interestingly, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) came just before us in fourth place, with 604,000 mentions. This might be because of its famous Jungle Boardwalk, consisting of lush indoor greenery. Similarly, Changi Airport has its own indoor forest that's worthy of mention. In the glass and steel behemoth of Jewel Changi Airport, you’ll see tourists and locals alike flocking for pictures with the iconic vortex waterfall cascading in the background, which is the largest indoor waterfall in the world. Encircling it is the Shiseido Forest Valley that transports you away from the busy airport and into a serene, lush, green sanctuary. Just check Instagram and in every other post by tourists and locals alike, you’ll see the ever-popular waterfall that contributes to our ranking in the top five.

Besides Jewel’s breathtaking qualities, other reasons Changi Airport might have placed fifth include plenty of entertainment options, world-class efficiency and not forgetting the many food offerings spanning all four terminals, soon to be five. You’ve got Lady M for its signature mille crêpes or Birds of Paradise for artisanal gelato. You can also visit the Changi Airport Connector to see the city’s largest permanent outdoor display of life-sized dinosaurs at Changi Jurassic Mile. Plus, the airport always has ongoing launches and attractions, the most recent being A Sunflower Sojourn, a massive sunflower showcase. Being in the top five most mentioned airports is no easy feat, so make sure to check out its latest happenings and who knows, we might just make the first place in the next round.



READ MORE



Top 7 highlights at ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ in Singapore

​​Singapore's first Miffy-themed hot pot restaurant pop-up is opening this October 2024

Famous Dona Manis Cake Shop is running a pop-up at Takashimaya till October 14