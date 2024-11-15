Here are two more spots to add to your roster of places to hit up for post-work drinks. Swap out your standard haunts for happy hours up in the sky at HighHouse and Nova, which are offering cocktails for $12 a pop and 1-for-1 deals respectively.

HighHouse is located on levels 61 and 62 of One Raffles Place where 1-Altitude used to be. On weekday evenings from 5pm to 8pm, drop by for cocktails, house pours and select wines going at $12 each. Jay Gray – behind joints like Sago House, Low Tide and Idle Hands – has a hand in curating the cocktail list, so you can expect quality tipples here.

Photograph: HighHouse

For light, refreshing options, go for the Sticky Mango Highball inspired by Thai mango sticky rice. Or opt for the Cold Coco which is a Whisky Manhattan variant with notes of banana and cacao. Those who prefer something boozier can order the Maple & Smoke or Chocolate & Cane – both interpretations of the classic old fashioned. Craving a simple beer? Pints of Heineken Silver go at $10 here.

To catch an unobstructed sunset view, head one floor up from HighHouse to Nova, an alfresco bar that opened just two months ago. It’s been minted the highest rooftop bar in Singapore, perched 282 metres and 63 floors above ground. Sweeping city views aside, you certainly won’t miss the colossal steel star structure crowning the building that adds an electrifying glow to the space – a must for pictures.

Photograph: Nova

During Nova’s ‘Sunset Session’ from 6pm to 8pm, guests can score 1-for-1 drinks, be it house pour spirits, beers, or wines. Order up finger-friendly snacks like honey-soy Brussels sprouts, a Jamon Iberico and cheese platter, or the Hot Platter with staples like fries, crispy chicken, and octopus karaage. And in charge of the mood are local artists like Sivanesh, Kaye, DJ KFC, Anwar, who'll be filling the air with good vibes and tunes.

Find out more about HighHouse here and Nova here.

