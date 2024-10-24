It’s no secret by now that Singapore’s Changi Airport is one of the best airports in the world; With plenty of food and shopping options as well as attractions like a giant slide, butterfly garden, and video game corner, there’s lots to love at the crown jewel of Singapore’s east. And Forbes Travel Guide has just further verified our airport’s world class status by naming it in its first-ever Air Travel Awards.

Changi Airport is highlighted twice in Forbes’ prestigious list, scoring the titles of Best International Airport and Best Airport Design.

But the accolades don’t end there. The airport’s connected entertainment and retail complex, Jewel Changi Airport, earns the Best Airport Wellness Experience award – specifically for its lush indoor Forest Valley and impressive Rain Vortex waterfall, the largest of its kind in the world.

It’s worth noting that Changi Airport and Jewel are the only names from Asia that have made the list, which makes this an extra big achievement for tiny Singapore.

Other winners include: Emirates (Best International Airline), LaGuardia Airport (Best U.S. Airport), Qatar Airways (Best International Business Class), Air France (Best Wine List), and Dubai International Airport (Best Airport Dining), among others.

The winners for the awards were picked based on actual, real-world experience for better credibility. A list of nominees was first drawn by Forbes Travel Guide’s air travel experts, before a by-invite-only panel of 5,000 experts in tourism and hospitality – including frequent fliers, luxury travel advisors, and undercover inspectors – narrowed down the list. These results then went through another round of vetting by Forbes before the final list of awardees was determined.

Check out the full Forbes Travel Guide Air Travel Awards list.

