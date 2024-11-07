These viral Labubu ang ku kuehs are now available for a limited time

It’s official – we’re in the thick of the Labubu craze and the hype doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Yet another business has jumped on the bandwagon – instead of Labubu-themed cakes and bouquets, these delightful creatures now come in the form of handmade ang ku kueh.
That’s right, this traditional Chinese confectionery, often consumed for luck and longevity, has now been Labubu-fied by homegrown brand Ji Xiang Kueh. But these treats are not just cute to look at – they taste great too, thanks to a traditional recipe used since 1988.
For a limited time only, get your hands on a set of seven brightly coloured Labubu ang ku kuehs at $60 or individually at $10 each. Choose between two yummy flavours – peanut and sweet bean – that you can mix if you’re getting a set.
Grab these adorable creations while stocks last by visiting any of the brand’s 10 outlets islandwide. Alternatively, you can order them for pickup in advance or have them delivered for a flat rate of $22 here.
This leaves only one question: are we being a little too delulu over Labubu?
