Singapore's biggest nocturnal bash is back for its 15th run, this time embracing a nostalgia-centric theme titled Art of Play. From August 23 to September 7, the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct will come alive with over 50 dazzling programmes – think projection mapping masterpieces, electrifying live performances, vibrant festival villages, mesmerising light installations, and an all out street carnival. Visitors this year will be able to relive their childhood wonder while exploring BBB’s rich heritage through these immersive experiences.