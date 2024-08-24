Frida Kahlo, the world-renowned Mexican painter, needs no introduction. Regarded as one of the most influential female artists of the 20th century, she is celebrated for her self-portraits that delve into themes of identity and the human body.

There will be three different segments with nine spaces filled with 360-degree projections, interactive installations, photographs, and films. You’ll be able to trace her artistic journey, starting from her early years as a young girl. The show will also touch on her medical journey – one that isn’t widely discussed about. There’ll also be virtual reality experiences for you to truly step into her shoes and see the world from her point of view.

Stay tuned for the exact dates, and join the waitlist for ticket sales here.