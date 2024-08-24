Subscribe
Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis
Photograph: Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis / Instagram
Photograph: Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis / Instagram

The best things to do in Singapore this week (Aug 26-Sep 1)

Discover the biggest and best things to do in Singapore over the next seven days

Cheryl Sekkappan
Written by Time Out Singapore editors & Cheryl Sekkappan
Contributor: Mingli Seet
This week, Singapore's largest nocturnal bash is back – enjoy light installations and project mappings into the wee hours of the night while getting your steps in. Before dark, explore various art shows at galleries across the city. Toy collectors are also in for a treat as Molly’s first-ever Anniversary Statues pop-up is landing in our city on August 27. For those looking to party in the day, head down to Kampong Boogie for great music, delicious food, and chill vibes. And don't miss your last chance to try the exclusive Mister Donut x Ya Kun collaboration. Scroll down to find out what to mark your calendars with. 

Best events in Singapore this week

1. Singapore Night Festival 2024

  • Art
Singapore Night Festival 2024
Singapore Night Festival 2024
Photograph: National Heritage Board

Singapore's biggest nocturnal bash is back for its 15th run, this time embracing a nostalgia-centric theme titled Art of Play. From August 23 to September 7, the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct will come alive with over 50 dazzling programmes – think projection mapping masterpieces, electrifying live performances, vibrant festival villages, mesmerising light installations, and an all out street carnival. Visitors this year will be able to relive their childhood wonder while exploring BBB’s rich heritage through these immersive experiences.

2. Miss Saigon

  • Musicals
  • Marina Bay
Miss Saigon
Miss Saigon
Photograph: Miss Saigon Australia/Facebook

The last time Miss Saigon graced Singapore’s stage was 23 years ago at the Kallang Theatre. The beloved tragedy will be making its return this August for a limited period of time. Miss Saigon first premiered in 1989, and tells the story of a Vietnamese bargirl, Kim, and her romance with an American Marine sergeant named Chris. The two eventually get married, with Chris promising to take Kim back to America with him, only for the two to be separated after the fall of Saigon. Don’t miss this spectacular musical – after this run, it might not be back for another 23 years.

3. Kampong Boogie

  • Things to do
  • Kallang
Kampong Boogie
Kampong Boogie
Photograph: Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis

Dining space Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis is back with another edition of its popular daytime party, Kampong Boogie. Bring your family, friends, and even pets for good beats, great eats and chill vibes on August 31. Kids between one to 12 years even get in for free.

Besides a variety of nosh from eateries in Gourmet Park, special guest Chef Ricardo Allen, formerly of Lime House, will also be serving up Caribbean delights like jerk chicken and other types of soul food. Then, cool down with local old-school ice cream until 7pm. While the adults get down on the dancefloor – think hip-hop, afro, house and more – the kids can get busy with face-painting. A party isn’t complete without drinks, so make sure to keep a Peroni, Asahi, or Brewlander on hand. Grab your early bird tickets for $15 here. Otherwise, you can also purchase general admission tickets at the door.

4. Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’

  • Art
  • Rochor
Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’
Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’
Photograph: Aesop

Aesop, in its second collaboration with the Singapore Night Festival, unveils Scents of Being’ an olfactory installation exploring the deep connection between scent and self. Running from August 23 to September 7 at the National Design Centre, this immersive exhibit celebrates the festival’s theme, ‘Art of Play,’ and the cultural richness of the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct. Visitors will encounter a mystical forest of illuminated arboreal structures, guiding them through Aesop’s Eaux de Parfum collection, where each scent draws inspiration from myth, poetry, art, or nature.

5. Molly’s first-ever Anniversary Statues pop-up

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals
Molly’s first-ever Anniversary Statues pop-up
Molly’s first-ever Anniversary Statues pop-up
Photograph: POP MART

Ever stepped into a POP MART store and chanced upon a female toy character with bangs, big eyes, and a squished-looking face? That’s Molly, a character created by artist Kenny Wong back in 2006 that quickly became a favourite of many. If you're a fan of Molly, then here’s your chance to step into Molly’s world because her first-ever Anniversary Statues pop-up is coming to Singapore from August 27 to September 22 at Bugis Junction Level 1 Malay Street. This event will complement the upcoming POP TOY SHOW that is set to run from August 23 to 25.

 

6. Hyrox Singapore

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • Tampines
Hyrox Singapore
Hyrox Singapore
Photograph: Hyrox Singapore / Instagram

Hyrox, the global fitness competition series that’s taken the world by storm, is back in Singapore after its last edition at the National Stadium in June. This time, it’ll be held at the inaugural Singapore Fitness and Wellness exhibition at Singapore Expo from August 31 to September 1. Test your fitness with eight kilometres of interval running and eight functional fitness stations. Choose to compete solo in the open category for all the glory or rope a friend in for the doubles category. You can even take on the relay with two others. Plus, you’ll be able to view your ranking among others on the Hyrox website three days after the event, so you know the pressure is on. Check the competition’s full schedule and register here

7. Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast
Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast
Photograph: Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Sure, donuts and toast are great breakfast items on their own, but who would have thought that combining them would create the ultimate morning treat? Mister Donut did, which is why the Japanese donut chain is partnering with popular local brand Ya Kun Kaya Toast to launch Singapore-exclusive breakfast-inspired flavours just in time for National Day. Our favourite is the Ya Kun Kaya Cream donut, piped with Ya Kun's signature kaya infused with whipped cream. Mister Donut's signature chewy mochi pon de rings also take on a traditional twist with a coffee flavour inspired by Ya Kun's sock-brewing method, topped with a coating of coffee-flavoured chocolate. The Ya Kun Pon De Ring and Ya Kun Kaya Cream donuts are available for purchase only from August 1 to 31, so be sure to grab them quickly. 

8. Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee

  • Art
  • Painting
  • Rochor
Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee
Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee
Photograph: Ang Ah Tee

81-year-old NAFA alumnus and Cultural Medallion recipient Ang Ah Tee is showing his 17th solo exhibition at The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, featuring 40 recent works that will offer a glimpse into his ever evolving artistic practice.

His latest exhibition is tangible proof that Ang continues to defy age through constantly seeking new ways to bring his ideas to life. Through his vibrant colours and brush strokes, he expresses his personal stories and free-spirited soul. His works highlight the emotional power of subjective art, bridge past and present through depictions of landscapes, people, and memories, and foster connections and discussions across generations.

9. Noughties by Nature

  • Art
  • Harbourfront
Noughties by Nature
Noughties by Nature
Photograph: Uji "Hahan" Handoko Eko Saputro

Following its success in Yogyakarta, Noughties by Nature: Contemporary Indonesian Art from Generation 2000 Plus will feature new works by Eddie Hara, Wedhar Riyadi, and Riono Tanggul, accompanied by an essay from art critic Farah Wardani. The show highlights the innovative ways Indonesian artists mix popular culture with local traditions, challenging traditional art world perspectives and reflecting a dynamic evolution beyond Western influences. With contributions from artists like Priyanto Sunarto, Eddie Hara, Bambang "Toko" Witjaksono, and Uji "Hahan" Handoko Eko Saputro, the exhibition explores how contemporary Indonesian art navigates modernity and cultural heritage, offering a deeper understanding of its global and regional significance.

10. Immersive Magic Theatre: Hotel Incanto

  • Things to do
Immersive Magic Theatre: Hotel Incanto
Immersive Magic Theatre: Hotel Incanto
Photograph: Hotel Incanto

Ditch the movies and head out for something more unique – a night of immersive magic theatre. Hotel Incanto is led by talented homegrown magicians Jerryl Tan and Ryan Goh, who play your charming bellboys on an intriguing tour of a quirky hotel. Expect astonishing sleights of hand and jaw-dropping illusions alongside a sparkly cast of characters on your journey, from curious chefs to quirky art curators. Dress smart casual, and leave a couple of buttons loose for belly laughs too.

11. Me Wanton More Hungry Ghost Party

  • Nightlife
  • Kallang
Me Wanton More Hungry Ghost Party
Me Wanton More Hungry Ghost Party
Photograph: Cha Chaan Teng / Instagram

Halloween comes early this month with Me Wanton More’s Hungry Ghost Party, hosted by modern Hong Kong tapas and cocktail bar, Cha Chaan Teng. The spookiest get up wins exciting prizes. Get down to electrifying live music all night – look forward to acts like local band Noisegarden’s hard rock and grunge sound and RTJ and Halia from Revision Music bumping the event’s closing tunes. Among other acts, there’s even a special performance by a guest rapper who’s yet to be announced, so follow Cha Chaan Teng’s Instagram page here for updates.

Guest bartender Ian Chan from High House whips up an assortment of craft cocktails to keep the buzz going all evening. Commemorate the night with a flash tattoo by Zi Kang from Electric Sin. Advance tickets are still up for grabs – get yours here.

12. Hollywood Highlife: Mondrian Singapore 1st Anniversary Party

  • Nightlife
  • Tanjong Pagar
Hollywood Highlife: Mondrian Singapore 1st Anniversary Party
Hollywood Highlife: Mondrian Singapore 1st Anniversary Party
Photograph: Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Celebrate Mondrian Singapore Duxton’s 1st anniversary in an extravagant Hollywood-style birthday bash. The all-out celebration on August 31 promises a scene straight from the golden age of old Hollywood, full of glamour and decadence. A special collaboration helmed by renowned chefs from four restaurants in Mondrian Singapore takes you on a gastronomic journey at Bottega di Carna. 

The party then kicks off at Canyon Club from 4pm with a Código rooftop celebration set against the Singapore skyline. Enjoy a cocktail while vibing to beats by DJ Assun. Don’t miss special guest Dicky Hartono of Firefly Bangkok showcasing his mixology skills. Head over to Christina’s after 7pm for a boozy live music party with heart-pumping tunes. Wrap up the night with a final rave at Jungle Ballroom, featuring a special drink menu and house-favourite DJ Tearies for a memorable finale. Find out more here.

13. Frida Forever

  • Art
  • Marina Bay
Frida Forever
Frida Forever
Photograph: Layers of Reality

Frida Kahlo, the world-renowned Mexican painter, needs no introduction. Regarded as one of the most influential female artists of the 20th century, she is celebrated for her self-portraits that delve into themes of identity and the human body.

There will be three different segments with nine spaces filled with 360-degree projections, interactive installations, photographs, and films. You’ll be able to trace her artistic journey, starting from her early years as a young girl. The show will also touch on her medical journey – one that isn’t widely discussed about. There’ll also be virtual reality experiences for you to truly step into her shoes and see the world from her point of view.

Stay tuned for the exact dates, and join the waitlist for ticket sales here.

Buy ticket

14. Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey

  • Art
  • Mixed media
  • Harbourfront
Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey
Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey
Photograph: Joseph Nair, Memphis West Pictures; Image courtesy of the artist and SAM

Great artists transport minds and challenge perceptions, and Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson is undoubtedly a master at work. Known for playing with elemental materials such as light, wind, fog, and water, he's lauded for creating unreal sensory experiences for viewers. The Southeast Asian debut of his survey exhibition brings together 17 of his works, a collection of his most renowned pieces, Singapore exclusives, and climate-centred art.

Titled Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey, the exhibition will take you through yellow-hued halls, across enchanting rainbows dancing in the mist, and marvelous spectacles of swirling fog. You'll also witness the gradual depletion of ice, represented by a bronze cast of a segment of ice sourced from an Icelandic glacier, and be one of the first to view The seismographic testimony of distance (Berlin–Singapore, no. 1 to no. 6) (2024), an ongoing seismographic sketch series tracing the voyage of his exhibition by sea. 

15. Impressions of Monet

  • Things to do
  • Marina Bay
Impressions of Monet
Impressions of Monet
Photograph: Gardens by the Bay

Known as the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet’s loose and fleeting style of painting continues to resonate today. Gardens by the Bay is bringing is life and work to vivid life at a new Impressions of Monet two-part exhibition, consisting of a floral display and multi-sensory experience. 

First, visit Impressions of Monet: The Garden. This enchanting display features a replica of the artist’s iconic pink house in Giverny, France, as well as a garden filled with the water lilies that inspired one of his most famous works, Water Lilies. Then, unfold the history of French Impressionism in Impressions of Monet: The Experience. View the works of masters like Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne here, which have been brought to life in a vivid display of light, colour, sound, and scent. 

16. Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft

  • Art
  • Graffiti
  • Bukit Merah
Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft
Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft
Photograph: Cyril Kongo

Graffiti enthusiasts, you won't want to miss this solo exhibition by French-Vietnamese graffiti artist Cyril Kongo. Renowned for his mastery of graffiti, Kongo's work serves as a vibrant bridge between cultures. One of Kongo’s most notable collaborations includes one with Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, a project that was completed at Lagerfeld’s personal studio.

Drawing from his rich French and Vietnamese heritage, his works act as a bridge between cultures, celebrating the beauty of diversity and the strength that comes from embracing different perspectives and experiences. 

17. Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • City Hall
Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play
Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play
Photograph: National Museum of Singapore

Snatch your kids away from their devices and bring them for a playful romp around town. Centred around elements of play, the National Museum of Singapore’s newest exhibition, Play:Date – Unlocking Cabinets of Play, features over 250 locally and globally recognisable toys spanning the eras. Running from now until January 5, 2025, the free showcase aims to recognise toys and play as important to Singapore’s cultural heritage. Look out for large-scale artworks on the museum's facade as well as a kaleidoscopic digital display along the inner arches of the building's entrance. Inside, there's an immersive showcase divided into three sections that will appeal car enthusiasts, gamers, and collectors with its impressive collection of rare character figurines, collectibles, and nostalgic toys from brands like McDonald's, Mattel, Disney, and Tamiya.

18. The Party Exposure

  • Things to do
The Party Exposure
The Party Exposure
Photograph: Ashok Kumar

Singapore’s party scene is maturing admirably, with creative collectives bringing alternative sounds and genres to the dancefloor. Get acquainted with these left-field artists at The Party Exposure, which features DJ showcases, workshops, and talks in a unique and educational deep-dive into what the Singapore party landscape is about – and what more it has to offer. From July 6 to August 31, drop into DJ booth sessions with collectives and labels like Last Saturdays, Eatmepoptart, Midnight Shift, North East Social Club, and BlackLight Tribe. Aspiring DJs, level up your skills with Nez Sanja (chief of Revision Music) while vinyl lovers, bring your favourite records to a chill listening sesh with other collectors. And if you’re raring to make a difference, join the panel session on July 19 to ponder the future of the local party scene.

19. Orchids of Angkor Wat

  • Things to do
  • Marina Bay
Orchids of Angkor Wat
Orchids of Angkor Wat
Photograph: Gardens by the Bay

Step into the ancient world of the Khmer Empire at Orchids of Angkor Wat, the latest floral display at Gardens by the Bay. From now to September 8, visit the Cloud Forest to view 50 fascinating orchid species and hybrids of Cambodia alongside installations that recreate the iconic city of Angkor. There's no missing a 3.5-metre recreation of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site-list Hindu-Buddhist temple complex. The Cloud Forest is also peppered with the gateway to Angkor Thom and stone replices that depict scenes found in the architecture around Angkor. But the highlight are the graceful orchids themselves – unusual ones to look out for include the slipper orchid, the Vandachostylis, and the Dendrobium Adastra, the last of which will delight with its "waterfall of flowers". 

20. Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea at Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Orchard
Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea at Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea at Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Photograph: Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Durian season is officially in full swing, and if you haven’t gotten enough of the thorny fruit, you can indulge in a delightful durian afternoon tea at Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel. From now to September 30, sink your teeth into its Mao Shan Wang Durian Afternoon Tea, featuring eight melt-in-your-mouth pastries and desserts that all incorporate the king of fruits. Expect rich, creamy textures and Mao Shan Wang’s signature bittersweet aftertaste in creations like the pulpy durian Pâte à Choux, durian cheese tart, durian crepe and more. 

These sweet treats are accompanied by savoury delights like the feta and artichoke vol-au-vent and yuzu smoked duck mantou. And on weekends, enjoy an elevated experience with an exclusive cod fish croquette paired with your choice of a complimentary flute of Henriot champagne or sparkling tea.

21. Borealis at Gardens by the Bay

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Borealis at Gardens by the Bay
Borealis at Gardens by the Bay
Photograph: Gardens by the Bay

Experience the magic of the Northern Lights at Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove. From May 4 onwards, a spellbinding outdoor installation called Borealis will light up the Supertrees in a display reminiscent of the polar lights you'd normally have to travel to Iceland, Sweden, or other far-flung regions to witness. It's the work of Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher, who has ingeniously layered light beams and cloud particles to create a mesmerising dance of light and colour. Coupled with an atmospheric score by French composer Guillaume Desbois, Borealis promises to be an out-of-this-world experience. Admission is free – find out more here.

