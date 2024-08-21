Relive those nostalgic childhood days at this year's Singapore Night Festival. Returning to Bras Basah.Bugis precinct from August 23 to September 7, this year's nocturnal festival is themed Art of Play, with numerous experiences paying homage to the district's history as the birthplace of some of Singapore's earliest schools.
As with all our night festivals, some of the most anticipated showcases are the projection mapping artworks and dazzling night light installations. These will continue to be a key feature at this year's Singapore Night Festival, with contributions from both local and regional artists. You can look forward to many Festival Villages scattered across the precinct too. These will be chockful of food and shopping experiences as well as live performances. In a first for the festival, there'll be a xinyao singalong where you can sing your heart out to local Mandarin favourites.
A highlight act that we're looking forward to is Wonder World. This experience is conceptualised by Sam Lo (or SKL0), a local urban street artist known for pasting satirical stickers on the streets of Singapore. This time, they kick it old school with an experience meant to transport us back to the Singapore from the 1950s to 1970s. This means retro amusement park rides, old school games stalls, food and beverages you'll remember from childhood, plus performances and more.
More details to come about Singapore Night Festival this July – so watch this space. In the meantime, you can stay updated at nightfestival.gov.sg.
