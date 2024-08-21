Subscribe
Singapore Night Festival
Photograph: National Heritage BoardWonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia
Photograph: National Heritage Board

The best things to do in Singapore this weekend (Aug 23-25)

Make the most of your weekend with our top picks of things to do, see and more

Cheryl Sekkappan
Written by Time Out Singapore editors & Cheryl Sekkappan
Contributor: Mingli Seet
This weekend marks the start of our city's largest nocturnal event: Singapore Night Festival 2024. And that's not all – head to the POP TOY SHOW for a massive showcase of collectible toys, bottoms up at Brewnanza Fest, get splashed at Waterbomb Singapore and check out works by our local makers at the Arudio Makers' Market. For those looking to unwind with some great music, don’t miss Singapore Symphony Orchestra's concert bringing German composer Carl Orff’s 1937 epic Carmina Burana to life, or Singapore singer-songwriter Ethel Yap's solo performance, featuring local stars Dwayne Lau and Benjamin Kheng. Scroll down for all the best things to do this weekend. 

Best events in Singapore this weekend

1. Singapore Night Festival 2024

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Singapore Night Festival 2024
Singapore Night Festival 2024
Photograph: Singapore Night Festival

Relive those nostalgic childhood days at this year's Singapore Night Festival. Returning to Bras Basah.Bugis precinct from August 23 to September 7, this year's nocturnal festival is themed Art of Play, with numerous experiences paying homage to the district's history as the birthplace of some of Singapore's earliest schools. 

As with all our night festivals, some of the most anticipated showcases are the projection mapping artworks and dazzling night light installations. These will continue to be a key feature at this year's Singapore Night Festival, with contributions from both local and regional artists. You can look forward to many Festival Villages scattered across the precinct too. These will be chockful of food and shopping experiences as well as live performances. In a first for the festival, there'll be a xinyao singalong where you can sing your heart out to local Mandarin favourites. 

A highlight act that we're looking forward to is Wonder World. This experience is conceptualised by Sam Lo (or SKL0), a local urban street artist known for pasting satirical stickers on the streets of Singapore. This time, they kick it old school with an experience meant to transport us back to the Singapore from the 1950s to 1970s. This means retro amusement park rides, old school games stalls, food and beverages you'll remember from childhood, plus performances and more. 

More details to come about Singapore Night Festival this July – so watch this space. In the meantime, you can stay updated at nightfestival.gov.sg.

2. A Date with Tradition 2024

  • Things to do
  • Rochor
A Date with Tradition 2024
A Date with Tradition 2024
Photograph: Arts House Limited

Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of culture at A Date with Tradition, organised by Arts House Limited and held in conjunction with  Singapore Night Festival. Over three weekends, Stamford Arts Centre transforms into a hub of multicultural artistry, offering performances, installations, and workshops. From the grace of Kathakali to the infectious energy of a putu piring-inspired dance, the stage comes alive with diverse talents. Explore Singapore's music landscape through an original composition and experience the richness of Chinese opera. But it’s not just about watching – get hands-on in workshops and contribute to a collaborative community mural. 

Book your workshop tickets here and get 20 percent off with the code ‘ADWTTO20’.

3. Sands for Singapore Charity Festival

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals
Sands for Singapore Charity Festival
Sands for Singapore Charity Festival
Photograph: Marina Bay Sands

At outdoor weekend festival Sands for Singapore, it's time to do good while having an incredible time out. It's the 10th edition of this signature Marina Bay Sands charity event, and this year, it's themed ‘Where Hearts Come Together’. We're brought together to enjoy nightly live music performances, tasty bites from gourmet food trucks, and upcycling workshops. 

There'll also be a range of unique pop-up stalls at the Giving Marketplace where you can pick up a handcrafted bag or freshly baked pastry, to aid meaningful causes and social enterprises. 

You'll also want to swing by Marina Bay Sands before the festival weekend, from August 16 to 25, to try artisanal ice cream at Scoops of Hope. All flavours are novel and created by Marina Bay Sands’ pastry team and renowned celebrity chef restaurants, including Bread Street Kitchen and CUT by Wolfgang Puck. This annual festival is free for all, happening over August 23 to 25 from 5pm to 11pm. Find out more here.

4. Carmina Burana

Carmina Burana
Carmina Burana
Photograph: Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of passion, power, and pure musical exhilaration. For the very first time, Singapore and Melbourne’s finest orchestras and choirs are joining forces to bring Carl Orff’s 1937 epic Carmina Burana to life. This groundbreaking work – which translates to "Songs of Beuren", a collection of 13th-century songs from a Benedictine monastery in Bavaria – reimagines a range of texts from sacred prayers to love poems to bawdy tavern songs with a modern twist. Experience a heady mix of soaring melodies and pulsating rhythms, spanning from the fiery intensity of Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite to the raucous energy of Orff's masterpiece. With nearly 300 performers on stage, this promises to be a visual and auditory feast. 

Buy tickets here.

5. POP TOY SHOW Singapore

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
POP TOY SHOW Singapore
POP TOY SHOW Singapore
Photograph: POP MART

What a time for toy collectors to be alive – especially so for fans of POP MART and its various character franchises. The cult toy company is bringing their famous POP TOY SHOW back to Singapore this August 2024 with a special 'Dimoo in the Garden City' theme, following the raging success of last year's inaugural event, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

This three-day mega toy extravaganza at Marina Bay Sands will be a treasure trove of all your favourite character collectibles. Latest launches aside, you'll also be able to get your figurine fix with limited edition event-exclusives, rare models, and other cute and colourful POP MART-themed merch. 

With this year's theme as ‘Dimoo in the Garden City’, visitors can look forward to at least four event-exclusive Dimoo merchandise up for grabs, while stocks last. You’ll find statues of him at every corner of the exhibition so look forward to snapping lots of photos with him as well as his creator, Ayan Deng, who will be meeting fans during the event.

Other POP MART toy designers who are flying down as special guests for the event, Lang, Xue Chen, and Yumi  the artists of characters Hirono, Sweet Bean, and Pino Jelly respectively. Besides getting their autographs, make sure to catch them in action during their live drawing sessions.

A one-day pass starts from $28 at early bird prices. Find out more about POP TOY SHOW Singapore 2024.

 

6. Miss Saigon

  • Musicals
  • Marina Bay
Miss Saigon
Miss Saigon
Photograph: Miss Saigon Australia/Facebook

The last time Miss Saigon graced Singapore’s stage was 23 years ago at the Kallang Theatre. The beloved tragedy will be making its return this August for a limited period of time. Miss Saigon first premiered in 1989, and tells the story of a Vietnamese bargirl, Kim, and her romance with an American Marine sergeant named Chris. The two eventually get married, with Chris promising to take Kim back to America with him, only for the two to be separated after the fall of Saigon. Don’t miss this spectacular musical – after this run, it might not be back for another 23 years.

7. Brewnanza Fest 2024

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Marina Bay
Brewnanza Fest 2024
Brewnanza Fest 2024
Photograph: Sebastian Kieran Wong

Brewlander's annual craft beer festival is set to return this August 22 to 25 at Marina Bay Sands, bringing over 100 brews to beer aficionados and newbies alike. This year’s festival will be held in an air-conditioned hall for a sun and rain-proof setting.

The event features renowned breweries from Singapore and all over the world, including Germany, Finland, and Japan. Some popular local names making a comeback are Alive Brewing, Brewerkz, Sunbird, and of course, Brewlander. Seasoned beer lovers might also recognise brands like Young Master from Hong Kong, One Drop and Rocky Ridge from Australia, Vault City and Cloudwater Brew Co from the UK, and Trillium Brewing Company from the States. They will be making an appearance at the Brewnana Fest once again this year.

In addition, several brewers will also be participating in the festival for the first time. Homegrown brand Hello Ren Min will be making its debut, and from overseas we have Sudden Death Brewing from Germany, Salama Brewing Co from Finland, Garage Project from New Zealand, Gorilla Brewing and Seoul Brewery from South Korea, and the widely celebrated Uchu Brewing from Japan.

On top of craft beers, there will be a line-up of cocktails, spirits, and non-alcoholic options at the Brewnanza Fest to make sure there’s something for everyone. The popular Taiwanese cocktail bar Draftland, which launched a Singapore outlet last year, will be serving its signature cocktails on tap. More excitingly, it will be collaborating with Nutmeg & Clove – recently awarded #6 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars – to offer two festival-exclusive creations. There will also be plenty of food options available, including roasted meats from 29 Pioneer Roast Meat, craft burgers from the famed Hong Kong chain Honbo, tacos from Papi’s Tacos, and more.

On the entertainment front, visitors will get to enjoy an exciting curation of local and international entertainment acts, as well as fun activities and masterclasses at the event. From Singapore, we have musicians like Hunger Tanks and the indie-rock band Count Vernon taking the stage, and from Indonesia, we have The Hydrant, a regular in the Bali music scene, to hype the crowd up. Complete the evening with a fun game of beer pong, darts, giant Jenga, shuffleboard, punch machine and foosball, or dive deep into the world of craft beer with interactive masterclasses helmed by industry experts. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a serious beer enthusiast, or if you’re in it just for the fun.

Early bird tickets start at $25 and this offer will be valid till August 9. Each ticket entitles you to a limited-edition festival brew and special access to islandwide activities. Find out more about the Brewnanza Fest 2024 here.

8. Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’

  • Art
  • Rochor
Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’
Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’
Photograph: Aesop

Aesop, in its second collaboration with the Singapore Night Festival, unveils Scents of Being’ an olfactory installation exploring the deep connection between scent and self. Running from August 23 to September 7 at the National Design Centre, this immersive exhibit celebrates the festival’s theme, ‘Art of Play,’ and the cultural richness of the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct. Visitors will encounter a mystical forest of illuminated arboreal structures, guiding them through Aesop’s Eaux de Parfum collection, where each scent draws inspiration from myth, poetry, art, or nature.

9. Wellness Weekender

  • Things to do
  • Sentosa
Wellness Weekender
Wellness Weekender
Photograph: Wild Pearl and W Singapore

If work has left you feeling drained, it might be time for a rejuvenation journey. What better way to recharge than at Wild Pearl’s Immersion experience at W Singapore. Spanning two days, from August 24 to 25, the Wellness Weekender is designed to help you recover from life’s daily stressors.

Kick off the weekend with a stretch session led by Yoga Movement, followed by guided plunges into refreshing ice baths with Tundra. Make sure to keep your energy levels up during this epic restoration experience with AG1’s green juices. Then, return to nature with a retreat-like experience over at the hotel’s Wet Deck and in the upstairs studios organised by Soma Haus. Take part in four sessions of wellness activities like yoga nidra and expressive arts in the studio, or head over to the WET Deck for the oxygen bar and heart rate variability testing, among other activities.

Sunday is for family-friendly fun, with the final hour of the Wellness Weekender featuring facilitated forages for leaves and flowers to create beautiful collages. Tickets start at $50 per day, inclusive of  access to all activities as well as the pool, where you can relax poolside even after the event concludes. Find out more here.

10. Waterbomb Singapore 2024

  • Music
  • Music festivals
Waterbomb Singapore 2024
Waterbomb Singapore 2024
Photograph: Waterbomb/Facebook

In less than two weeks, Waterbomb, South Korea’s top summer music festival, is making its first splash in Singapore. From August 24 to 25, things are about to get soaking wet at Siloso Beach, Sentosa. Rave to an exciting music lineup featuring some of South Korea’s biggest stars, get down and damp at the water games, and feast on delicious local and Korean food at exciting pop-up zones. 

 

11. Ethel Yap - Live In Concert

  • Music
  • Bukit Merah
Ethel Yap - Live In Concert
Ethel Yap - Live In Concert
Photograph: framethefolks

Singaporean singer-songwriter Ethel Yap is gearing up for an exciting solo concert to celebrate both her new EP and her 12-year journey in musical theatre. The concert will be backed by a stellar band helmed by the renowned maestro Elaine Chan. 

At her concert, she’ll be performing tracks from her latest EP, which dives into themes touching on love, loss, postpartum anxiety, and the rollercoaster of ageing. What’s more, expect a mix of her original indie-folk compositions alongside standout numbers from her acclaimed roles in both local and Broadway productions, such as Liao Zhai Rocks and Into The Woods

The evening will also see special guest performances from local performer Dwayne Lau, musician Benjamin Kheng, and Ethel's sister, Cheryl, each adding their unique perspectives and stories behind the songs.

Purchase your tickets here.

12. Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • City Hall
Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play
Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play
Photograph: National Museum of Singapore

If your kids are digital natives whose playtime involves devices, prepare to snatch them away from their tech and bring them for a playful romp around town. Centred around elements of play, the National Museum of Singapore’s newest exhibition, Play:Date – Unlocking Cabinets of Play, features over 250 locally and globally recognisable toys spanning the eras. Running from now until January 5, 2025, the free showcase promises to be eye-opening for both children and adults.

 

13. PSA-02 Outdoor Climbing Carnival

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • Orchard
PSA-02 Outdoor Climbing Carnival
PSA-02 Outdoor Climbing Carnival
Photograph: Project Send

Bouldering enthusiasts will soon have a new event to hone and flex their climbing skills at. Celebrate with the community at Project Send’s second year anniversary from August 23 to 25 at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza. The PSA-02 Outdoor Climbing Carnival will be an event that no climber, whether novice or seasoned, will want to miss. Take part in thrilling competitions and fun activities with plenty of cool prizes up for grabs. While there, head down to Project Send’s pop-up of their in-house café, offering exclusive bites and beverages to keep you fuelled. Otherwise, immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere by shopping for a variety of lifestyle, sports, food, and drink options from the carnival vendors on site.

Best of all, you might find top names in the game climbing alongside you while you’re there. We’re talking about Kim Jain, Korea’s most decorated climber with over sixty medals, Futaba Ito, a rising star in the climbing scene who represents Japan in the World Cup, and Yuji Hirayama, known to have conquered some of the world’s hardest climbs and having several world records to his name. If that’s getting you pumped already, find out how to purchase entry passes here

14. Resident DJ nights at Marquee Singapore

  • Things to do
Resident DJ nights at Marquee Singapore
Resident DJ nights at Marquee Singapore
Photograph: Marquee Singapore

Singapore’s biggest nightclub, Marquee Singapore, is turning up the heat this August to celebrate the Little Red Dot’s 59th birthday – and it’s all about national pride. Throughout the month, it’s hosting a series of resident DJ nights featuring local talents like Fvder, Nash.D, and Zippy, whose signature styles span across unique EDM sub-genres from psy trance to a blend of hardstyle and dark techno. Also taking the stage are three of Singapore’s hottest hip-hop artistes – Alyph, Shigga Shay, and Yung Raja – to turn the place upside down with their groovy beats and infectious energy. Find out more here.

15. Arudio Makers' Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Geylang
Arudio Makers' Market
Arudio Makers' Market
Photograph: Arudio

Singapore’s art community might be small in size, but there’s no shortage of talent in the scene. Whether you’re an art creator yourself or just looking for a cool weekend activity, show your support for the creative community at Arudio's first makers' market on August 25. There’ll be eighteen local makers of various crafts sharing their wares and creations – from ceramicists and illustrators, to jewellers and crocheters. There’s even artisanal coffee and baked goodies from Cowpresso Coffee Roasters to fuel the creative buzz.

Shop for some unique prints from Cruddy, a creative duo offering their quirky handmade designs on functional staples like bags and mugs. Add some of Wither and Bone’s edgy jewellery to your collection—the creator handmakes all kinds of pieces, from beaded and chainmail to solder and chain. And check out the goods made by local ceramic artist Yang Ce, who specialises in crafting wares inspired by nature. You’ll want to pick up some of her unique planters and eye-catching sculptures, or maybe even pop in for her masterclass happening on the same day. Get your tickets for her class here.

There are many talented creators in the lineup and the event is free to attend, so head here for all the details.

16. Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey

  • Art
  • Mixed media
  • Harbourfront
Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey
Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey
Photograph: Joseph Nair, Memphis West Pictures; Image courtesy of the artist and SAM

Great artists transport minds and challenge perceptions, and Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson is undoubtedly a master at work. Known for playing with elemental materials such as light, wind, fog, and water, he's lauded for creating unreal sensory experiences for viewers. The Southeast Asian debut of his survey exhibition brings together 17 of his works, a collection of his most renowned pieces, Singapore exclusives, and climate-centred art.

Titled Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey, the exhibition will take you through yellow-hued halls, across enchanting rainbows dancing in the mist, and marvelous spectacles of swirling fog. You'll also witness the gradual depletion of ice, represented by a bronze cast of a segment of ice sourced from an Icelandic glacier, and be one of the first to view The seismographic testimony of distance (Berlin–Singapore, no. 1 to no. 6) (2024), an ongoing seismographic sketch series tracing the voyage of his exhibition by sea. 

17. Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon

  • Art
  • Marina Bay
Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon
Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon
Photograph: Layers of Reality

Frida Kahlo, the world-renowned Mexican painter, needs no introduction. Regarded as one of the most influential female artists of the 20th century, she is celebrated for her self-portraits that delve into themes of identity and the human body.

There will be three different segments with nine spaces filled with 360-degree projections, interactive installations, photographs, and films. You’ll be able to trace her artistic journey, starting from her early years as a young girl. The show will also touch on her medical journey – one that isn’t widely discussed about. There’ll also be virtual reality experiences for you to truly step into her shoes and see the world from her point of view.

Stay tuned for the exact dates, and join the waitlist for ticket sales here.

Buy ticket

18. Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection

  • Art
  • City Hall
Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection
Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection
Photograph: Peranakan Museum

The Asian Civilisations Museum and the Peranakan Museum have joined hands to present Fukusa, Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection, an exhibition that features fukusa, which are beautifully embroidered luxurious Japanese silk gift covers. You can also find kimonos and other related textiles from renowned collector Chris Hall, who holds one of the most valuable collections of Asian textiles in the world. Uncover varied ways of life that completely differ from ours, a variety of auspicious symbolic motifs such as lobsters and cranes, and how the politics of dress influence fukusa design in the late Edo period. Don’t forget to stop by the interactive station where you’ll be able to virtually design your very own fukusa.

19. Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft

  • Art
  • Graffiti
  • Bukit Merah
Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft
Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft
Photograph: Cyril Kongo

Graffiti enthusiasts, you won't want to miss this solo exhibition by French-Vietnamese graffiti artist Cyril Kongo. Renowned for his mastery of graffiti, Kongo's work serves as a vibrant bridge between cultures. One of Kongo’s most notable collaborations includes one with Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, a project completed at Lagerfeld’s studio.

Drawing from his rich French and Vietnamese heritage, his works bridge cultures, celebrating the beauty of diversity and the strength of embracing different perspectives and experiences. 

20. Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004

  • Art
  • Prints and editions
  • Chinatown
Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004
Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004
Photograph: STPI

Discover the brilliance of Helen Frankenthaler, one of the most influential American abstract expressionist artists of her time, at STPI’s annual special exhibition, Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004, from June 29 to August 25, 2024. This exhibition is the largest display of her works in Singapore yet, featuring close to 40 of her prints from the National Collection of Singapore and the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation. It will also spotlight her exceptional woodcuts. To top it off, the show will also explore her influential partnership with master printer Kenneth Tyler – don't miss their joint work Gateway, which took seven years for them to complete. 

Find out more about the show here.

21. Impressions of Monet

  • Things to do
  • Marina Bay
Impressions of Monet
Impressions of Monet
Photograph: Gardens by the Bay

Known as the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet’s loose and fleeting style of painting continues to resonate today. Gardens by the Bay is bringing is life and work to vivid life at a new Impressions of Monet two-part exhibition, consisting of a floral display and multi-sensory experience. 

First, visit Impressions of Monet: The Garden. This enchanting display features a replica of the artist’s iconic pink house in Giverny, France, as well as a garden filled with the water lilies that inspired one of his most famous works, Water Lilies. Then, unfold the history of French Impressionism in Impressions of Monet: The Experience. View the works of masters like Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne here, which have been brought to life in a vivid display of light, colour, sound, and scent. 

22. Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee

  • Art
  • Painting
  • Rochor
Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee
Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee
Photograph: Ang Ah Tee

81-year-old NAFA alumnus and Cultural Medallion recipient Ang Ah Tee is showing his 17th solo exhibition at The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, featuring 40 recent works that will offer a glimpse into his ever evolving artistic practice.

His latest exhibition is tangible proof that Ang continues to defy age through constantly seeking new ways to bring his ideas to life. Through his vibrant colours and brush strokes, he expresses his personal stories and free-spirited soul. His works highlight the emotional power of subjective art, bridge past and present through depictions of landscapes, people, and memories, and foster connections and discussions across generations.

23. The Party Exposure

  • Things to do
The Party Exposure
The Party Exposure
Photograph: Sivilian Affairs

Singapore’s party scene is maturing admirably, with creative collectives bringing alternative sounds and genres to the dancefloor. Get acquainted with these left-field artists at The Party Exposure, which features DJ showcases, workshops, and talks in a unique and educational deep-dive into what the Singapore party landscape is about – and what more it has to offer. From July 6 to August 31, drop into DJ booth sessions with collectives and labels like Last Saturdays, Eatmepoptart, Midnight Shift, North East Social Club, and BlackLight Tribe. Aspiring DJs, level up your skills with Nez Sanja (chief of Revision Music) while vinyl lovers, bring your favourite records to a chill listening sesh with other collectors. And if you’re raring to make a difference, join the panel session on July 19 to ponder the future of the local party scene.

24. Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast
Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast
Photograph: Mister Donut x Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Sure, donuts and toast are great breakfast items on their own, but who would have thought that combining them would create the ultimate morning treat? Mister Donut did, which is why the Japanese donut chain is partnering with popular local brand Ya Kun Kaya Toast to launch Singapore-exclusive breakfast-inspired flavours just in time for National Day. Our favourite is the Ya Kun Kaya Cream donut, piped with Ya Kun's signature kaya infused with whipped cream. Mister Donut's signature chewy mochi pon de rings also take on a traditional twist with a coffee flavour inspired by Ya Kun's sock-brewing method, topped with a coating of coffee-flavoured chocolate. The Ya Kun Pon De Ring and Ya Kun Kaya Cream donuts are available for purchase only from August 1 to 31, so be sure to grab them quickly. 

25. Borealis

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Borealis
Borealis
Photograph: Gardens by the Bay

Experience the magic of the Northern Lights at Gardens by the Bay’s Supertree Grove. From May 4 onwards, a spellbinding outdoor installation called Borealis will light up the Supertrees in a display reminiscent of the polar lights you’d normally have to travel to Iceland, Sweden, or other far-flung regions to witness. It’s the work of Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher, who has ingeniously layered light beams and cloud particles to create a mesmerising dance of light and colour. Coupled with an atmospheric score by French composer Guillaume Desbois, Borealis promises to be an out-of-this-world experience. Admission is free – find out more here.

26. Noughties by Nature

  • Art
  • Harbourfront
Noughties by Nature
Noughties by Nature
Photograph: Uji "Hahan" Handoko Eko Saputro

Following its success in Yogyakarta, Noughties by Nature: Contemporary Indonesian Art from Generation 2000 Plus will feature new works by Eddie Hara, Wedhar Riyadi, and Riono Tanggul, accompanied by an essay from art critic Farah Wardani. The show highlights the innovative ways Indonesian artists mix popular culture with local traditions, challenging traditional art world perspectives and reflecting a dynamic evolution beyond Western influences. With contributions from artists like Priyanto Sunarto, Eddie Hara, Bambang "Toko" Witjaksono, and Uji "Hahan" Handoko Eko Saputro, the exhibition explores how contemporary Indonesian art navigates modernity and cultural heritage, offering a deeper understanding of its global and regional significance.

27. Ambiguous Yesterday, Fated Tomorrow

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Orchard
Ambiguous Yesterday, Fated Tomorrow
Ambiguous Yesterday, Fated Tomorrow
Photograph: Tang Contemporary Art

At its core, this exhibition is a gathering of Asia’s most prominent artists, happening alongside the debut of Tang Contemporary Art. The showcase will highlight acclaimed talents like Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Thai painter Kitti Narod, street artist Gongkan, and Filipino artist Tiffany Lafuente. Beyond celebrating these remarkable artists, the event also shines a spotlight on Tang Contemporary Art's diverse and dynamic artistic offerings.

