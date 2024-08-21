Brewlander's annual craft beer festival is set to return this August 22 to 25 at Marina Bay Sands, bringing over 100 brews to beer aficionados and newbies alike. This year’s festival will be held in an air-conditioned hall for a sun and rain-proof setting.

The event features renowned breweries from Singapore and all over the world, including Germany, Finland, and Japan. Some popular local names making a comeback are Alive Brewing, Brewerkz, Sunbird, and of course, Brewlander. Seasoned beer lovers might also recognise brands like Young Master from Hong Kong, One Drop and Rocky Ridge from Australia, Vault City and Cloudwater Brew Co from the UK, and Trillium Brewing Company from the States. They will be making an appearance at the Brewnana Fest once again this year.

In addition, several brewers will also be participating in the festival for the first time. Homegrown brand Hello Ren Min will be making its debut, and from overseas we have Sudden Death Brewing from Germany, Salama Brewing Co from Finland, Garage Project from New Zealand, Gorilla Brewing and Seoul Brewery from South Korea, and the widely celebrated Uchu Brewing from Japan.

On top of craft beers, there will be a line-up of cocktails, spirits, and non-alcoholic options at the Brewnanza Fest to make sure there’s something for everyone. The popular Taiwanese cocktail bar Draftland, which launched a Singapore outlet last year, will be serving its signature cocktails on tap. More excitingly, it will be collaborating with Nutmeg & Clove – recently awarded #6 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars – to offer two festival-exclusive creations. There will also be plenty of food options available, including roasted meats from 29 Pioneer Roast Meat, craft burgers from the famed Hong Kong chain Honbo, tacos from Papi’s Tacos, and more.

On the entertainment front, visitors will get to enjoy an exciting curation of local and international entertainment acts, as well as fun activities and masterclasses at the event. From Singapore, we have musicians like Hunger Tanks and the indie-rock band Count Vernon taking the stage, and from Indonesia, we have The Hydrant, a regular in the Bali music scene, to hype the crowd up. Complete the evening with a fun game of beer pong, darts, giant Jenga, shuffleboard, punch machine and foosball, or dive deep into the world of craft beer with interactive masterclasses helmed by industry experts. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a serious beer enthusiast, or if you’re in it just for the fun.

Early bird tickets start at $25 and this offer will be valid till August 9. Each ticket entitles you to a limited-edition festival brew and special access to islandwide activities. Find out more about the Brewnanza Fest 2024 here.