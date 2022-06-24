Time Out says

Celebrate a new century of the Archibald Prize at this after-hours gallery party with Sydney’s movers and shakers

If you haven’t yet managed to get your face hung in Australia’s favourite portrait prize, you might as well get your face seen hanging out at this arty party amongst the paintings. As the Archibald Prize enters a new century, the Art Gallery of NSW is throwing open the doors after hours for a one-night-only winter party celebrating contemporary art, music and food, and the up-and-coming movers and shakers of our fair city. It’s all going down on Friday, June 24.

Partygoers can experience an art party like never before, featuring a live music line-up with some of Western Sydney’s finest upcoming acts including Planet Vegeta, Kapulet, Becca Hatch, Pei, 700feel and more. You can also meet and be inspired by interactive art experiences from artists Kim Leutwyler and 2022 Archibald Prize winner Blak Douglas who will be in residence for the night.

No party is complete without great tipples and snacks, so some of Sydney’s faves including Pho 54, Fishbowl, Gelato Messina and Grumpy Donuts will be setting up at the Art Gallery for one night only. Pop-up bars with DJs will also be scattered through the building to get the dancefloor started.

Tickets are $40 (with student and concession options available) which also includes exclusive after hours access to the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2022 (normally $22). Food and bev is charged on consumption. Tickets and lineup can be found on the website.

In the meantime, get brushed up with our beginners’ guide to the Archibald Prize.