The Australian premiere of this immersive exhibition is a sensory experience that will stimulate your mind and your senses

Created by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, curated by José Luis de Vicente, Atmospheric Memory is inspired by the writing of 19th century computer pioneer and philosopher Charles Babbage, who believed that the air surrounding us is a ‘vast library’ containing every sound, motion and word ever spoken.

Works in this exhibition, which comes direct from the UK's Manchester International Festival, include a speech-recognition fountain where spoken words become clouds of text floating in mid-air; a room with over 3,000 different sound channels, including field recordings of 200 species of insects and 300 types of birds; a voice-controlled robotic light beacon, and the world's first 3D-printed speech bubble.

This presentation at the Powerhouse in Ultimo includes 50 objects from the museum’s collection including Charles Babbage’s Difference Engine No 1, a general-purpose mechanical calculating machine that anticipated the principles and structure of the modern computer; tinfoil phonograph, a rare example of one of the earliest sound recording and playback machines, invented by Thomas Edison in 1877; and an Aneroid barometer used at Sydney Observatory in the late 1800s to measure atmospheric pressure and make weather forecasts.

“The Powerhouse holds Australia’s most significant collection of science, technological and design objects, including one of the only existing models of Charles Babbage’s Difference Engine No1, completed by his son after his passing,” said Powerhouse chief executive Lisa Havilah.

“The development of Atmospheric Memory at the Powerhouse is a collaborative process between the artist and museum, and we are excited to share this incredible experience with our visitors.”

Atmospheric Memory headlines the Powerhouse Museum’s Sydney Science Festival, presented across the city from August 11-20, 2023. Now in its eighth year, the nine-day festival will explore the theme Trace. Leading scientists, academics and researchers explore the marks humanity makes in a curated program of free and ticketed events including talks, workshops and activities. There will be keynote addresses from Dr Meganne Christian, soon to be one of the first Australian females to travel into space, and Dr Nicole Yamase, who made history in 2021 as the first Pacific Islander to reach the deepest part of the Mariana Trench - Challenger Deep, nearly 11km below the surface. You can find the full festival program here.

Atmospheric Memory is showing at the Powerhouse Ultimo from August 12 to November 5. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $15 for Child/Concession, $65 for Families and $10 for School Groups. Snag your tickets over here.

