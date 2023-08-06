Time Out says

Celebrate the legacy of surrealist comedy The Mighty Boosh with this free exhibition from an integral member of the Boosh troupe

Come with us now, on a journey through time and space. The Mighty Boosh is coming back to Australia – well, in photographic form, anyway. Presented by Behind the Gallery on the 25-year anniversary of the cult show’s pilot, Behind The Boosh is a captivating photo exhibition that delves deep into the whimsical world of the iconic comedy troupe.

This exclusive showcase invites viewers to look through the lens of one friend and integral member of the Boosh troupe, Dave Brown. Behind The Boosh offers a rare glimpse into the extraordinary creative universe of the award-winning British comedy sensation created by Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt that became a cult hit in the 2000s.

Have you ever drank Baileys from a shoe? If you know, you know. With its distinctive art direction and silly sense of humour that takes cues from surrealism and fantasy, the Boosh became a portal of joy and inspiration to any misfit who was lucky enough to stumble upon a late-night broadcast on SBS. Between Vince Noir’s incredible hair and passion for sub-cultural fashion, and Howard Moon’s misunderstood brilliance and affinity for jazz and slam poetry – along with the rag-tag cavalcade of other characters with instantly quotable lines – the ridiculousness of Boosh has a special place in the hearts of many.

With its roots in award-winning stage shows that garnered acclaim at the Edinburgh and Melbourne Comedy Festivals, The Mighty Boosh evolved into a global phenomenon encompassing a radio series, three television series, and two sold-out live tours.

Dave Brown, who's been part of The Mighty Boosh since their inception in the late '90s, has played a pivotal role in the show's success. Beyond his iconic portrayal of Bollo the Gorilla and other unforgettable characters like Naan bread, Black Frost and Australian zookeeper Joey Moose, Brown's creative genius extends to diverse artistic realms. He compiled and designed The Mighty Book of Boosh, tour posters, DVDs, set graphics, and merchandise. Additionally, he has lent his talents to choreography, music and capturing the essence of the Boosh through his photography.

Behind The Boosh showcases Brown's extensive photographic archive, carefully curated to present a collection of his personal favourites. These captivating images span over 20 years, capturing poignant moments from early live gigs, behind-the-scenes glimpses during TV show filming, and the electric energy of their global tours. Through Brown's lens, viewers gain an intimate insight into the lives and characters of The Mighty Boosh creative collective.

Reflecting on his experience and his upcoming exhibition, Brown shared: "These images are like children to me, badly behaved children with no manners but also beautifully funny, insanely dressed up children that are two-dimensional and don’t move.

“I can’t wait to set these kids loose on the Australian public, I think I may have taken the child metaphor too far. But I love these pics, incredible memories of a special time with my Boosh band of brothers and sharing them with our beautiful Aussie Boosh fans is long overdue”.

Dave Brown will be personally hosting the exhibition in both Sydney (Aug 3-6) and Melbourne (Aug 17-20). The Sydney dates will be held at the M2 Gallery space (4/450 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills), and there’ll be an Artist Talk and Q&A with Brown on Saturday, August 5, at 12.30pm hosted by Jamie and Todd from Melbourne punk band These New South Whales and the ‘What a Great Punk’ podcast. Admission is free, all art is for sale. Find out more about the event at behindthegallery.com.au and the Facebook event page.

