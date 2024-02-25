Sydney
China Heights

  • Art
  • Surry Hills
China Heights | Luke Shirlaw 'Zap Galaxy', May 2015
Photograph: Supplied | Luke Shirlaw 'Zap Galaxy', May 2015
Time Out says

Housed in a cavernous, warehouse-like space a few floors above Foster Street, this artist-run initiative was founded in 2004 by Edward Woodley, Michael Sharp and Mark Drew – three friends who straddled the divide between fine art and design/creative work. The roster of shows at Heights reflects this, with an emphasis on creative slashies, street art, graphic design and emerging young artists.

Walk past on a Friday evening and you'll likely see throngs of terrifyingly trendy art students spilling onto the street – a sign that it's worth stepping inside to explore a newly launched exhibition.

RECOMMENDED: 

These are the best art galleries in Sydney

And these are our favourite bars in Surry Hills

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Lvl 3, 16-28 Foster St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Fri 6pm-9pm; Sat & Sun 12 noon-5pm.
