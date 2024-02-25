Time Out says

Housed in a cavernous, warehouse-like space a few floors above Foster Street, this artist-run initiative was founded in 2004 by Edward Woodley, Michael Sharp and Mark Drew – three friends who straddled the divide between fine art and design/creative work. The roster of shows at Heights reflects this, with an emphasis on creative slashies, street art, graphic design and emerging young artists.

Walk past on a Friday evening and you'll likely see throngs of terrifyingly trendy art students spilling onto the street – a sign that it's worth stepping inside to explore a newly launched exhibition.

