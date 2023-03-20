You know what a guaranteed fun time used to be? Smashing wines and Italian snacks at 121 BC. You what’s still fun? Smashing a slightly more international wine list and snacks at Wyno, the same-same-but-different wine bar where 121BC used to be. The Porteño crew, whose Argentinean restaurant is on the adjoining street, took over the beloved wine bar and honestly, the only change is that there’s less Italian stuff on the menu.
Some of the best drinking dens in the city are clustered inside the 2010 postcode, which means a sip trip around Surry Hills bars involves a whole lot more excellent cocktails, biodynamic wines and craft brews with a whole lot less trekking between venues.
If you like vino adventures, there's ample opportunity to spend max cash on amazing, hard-to-find vintages at the suburb's killer wine bars; there's a rum distillery if you like a sugar cane spirit; and the snack action is nothing to sneeze at when you get hungry and need something to right your sails.