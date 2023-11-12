Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

I Am The People

  • Art, Galleries
  • White Rabbit, Chippendale
  1. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. We Are The People at White Rabbit Gallery
    Photograph: Hamish McIntosh/Image Courtesy of the Artist and the White Rabbit Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /8
Advertising

Time Out says

White Rabbit Gallery’s new free exhibition explores the future of class through contemporary art

Chippendale’s four-floor temple of 21st century Chinese art is back at it with another intriguing exhibition of fascinating contemporary works. In I Am the People, White Rabbit Gallery invites you to listen to 28 artists and hear their individual voices that echo amongst a crowd as they seek to answer the question: “Within a community, how can we build a society of the self?”

The exhibition itself is an enquiry into the future of class in China. At a time when the nation is rapidly transforming into a global economic and political powerhouse, issues of class stratification and social mobility become increasingly urgent.

The artists in this exhibition offer their nuanced perspectives, highlighting both the struggles and the aspirations of different groups within Chinese society. Whether we are viewing the world from the perspective of a factory worker in Guangzhou or a wealthy entrepreneur in Beijing, cutting across all boundaries is the need for harmony and belonging. Uniting the divide – between the poverty stricken and the politicians, labourers and ethnic minorities, clubbers and cowboys – is the rallying cry, I am the people. 

The exhibition is open now until November 12, 2023, and it’s free to visit. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-5pm. And, as always, a trip to White Rabbit isn’t complete without pots of freshly brewed tea and plates of steaming dumplings in the café downstairs.

RECOMMENDED:

Check out the best exhibitions in Sydney this month

The best museums in Sydney

The best shows to see on Sydney's stages this month

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
whiterabbitcollection.org/exhibitions/
Address:
White Rabbit
30 Balfour St
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.