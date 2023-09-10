Sydney
Timeout

Kaleidoscope

  • Art, Installation
  • Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
  1. Kaleidoscope art installation
    Photograph: Kaleidoscope/Sophie Argiriou
  2. Two people stand in a room with mirrors and coloured light panels.
    Photograph: Kaleidoscope/Sam Slicer
  3. Kaleidoscope art installation
    Photograph: Kaleidoscope/Sam Slicer
  4. Kaleidoscope art installation
    Photograph: Kaleidoscope/Sam Slicer
  5. Kaleidoscope art installation
    Photograph: Supplied/Kaleidoscope
  6. Kaleidoscope art installation
    Photograph: Kaleidoscope/Sam Slicer
  7. picture from kaleidoscope mirror maze
    Photograph: Kaleidoscope/Sam Slicer
You can walk inside a giant kaleidoscope with this epic art installation

Sydneysiders, get ready to colour your world – you don’t have to wait for the next edition of Vivid Sydney to explore this illuminating installation. An epic interactive mirror maze is popping up near the Powerhouse Ultimo from July 29 for a strictly limited season.

Australia’s pre-eminent installation artist Keith Courtney, known for House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors, is bringing Kaleidoscope to town. Since premiering at Arts Centre Melbourne in 2022 as part of Rising festival, the breathtaking 700-square-metre structure has toured six Australian cities from Brisbane to Bendigo to Bathurst, with over 160,000 people around the country experiencing the mesmerising symphony of light and sound.

Now it’s Sydney’s turn to step inside the intricately formed, ever-shifting optical illusion designed to be enjoyed by all ages, day and night. While the sun shines, Kaleidoscope is a sparkling crystal playground of wonder, and as the sun sets, visitors become part of a spectacular colour field of light under the night sky.

Like its iconic namesake, this giant, human-sized kaleidoscope contains internal mirrors, luminous glass, and translucent beads of colour, so as the light shifts and the delicate tubular structure rotates, an entirely unique, refractive interplay takes shape. 

"No two people will have the same experience in Kaleidoscope," explains Keith Courtney. 

"This is a multi-sensory and physical experience where the visitor is completely submerged in sound and light – a vortex of serenity. Their experience is entirely personal, and I think that’s what I’m most proud of with this artwork. It makes my heart sing knowing that each person can walk through and create their own feeling of magic."

Produced in collaboration with artists Ash Keating and Samantha Slicer, and a team of highly skilled technicians, Kaleidoscope is completed by a hypnotic soundscape composed by violinist and producer Tamil Rogeon, featuring the National Boys Choir of Australia.

Kaleidescope is open Wednesday to Sunday from 2pm-9pm, last admission at 8.30pm. Tickets are $15+bf. Entry is free for ages 5 and under, and over 75. Find out more and snap up your tickets over here.

RECOMMENDED:

The best art to see in Sydney this month

Here's everything we know about Sydney's blockbuster Ancient Egyptian exhibition

27 cool things to do this winter in Sydney

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.kaleidoscopebykeithcourtney.com/sydney
Address:
Powerhouse Museum
500 Harris St
Ultimo
Sydney
2007
Contact:
book@maas.museum
Price:
$15+bf
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 2-9pm

