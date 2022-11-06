Sydney
Le Petit Salon de Sculptures

  • Art, Sculpture and installations
  • Q Station, Manly
Artist- Felix Feneley Title- A Kick In The Guts Material- Bronze and Marble
Photograph: Supplied | Felix Feneley, 'A Kick In The Guts'
Time Out says

Discover a gallery trail of indoor sculptures in Manly’s heritage listed hospital precinct

Not one to give Bondi all the glory, Les Sculptures Refusées (LSR) was established in 2020 to showcase artworks “rejected” from Sculpture by the Sea along the Manly foreshore. This year, Refusées is returning to Q Station with a new show that reflects the practice of Australian artists throughout lockdown. Le Petit Salon de Sculptures will be showing over four weekends in October and November.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and this year LSR has switched the focus to indoor sculptures to mirror how sculptors have been working during lockdown. Alive with the rebellious spirit of the infamous Refusées shows of the past, Le Petit Salon de Sculptures is an artist-led event. You can wander along the sculpture trail and discover a gallery of over 30 indoor sculptures at the heritage listed hospital precinct.

Showcasing the breadth of Australian talent, this year’s show reacquaints the audience with artists that have shown with LSR over the past two years, but excitingly introduces a roster of Australia’s most cherished and respected sculptor’s – including Ron Robertson-Swann, David Horton and Harrie Fasher.

With the past few years considered, there’s an interesting edge to visiting an exhibition at this historic quarantine station, which during colonial times was the first port of call for ships coming in that were potentially carrying passengers with contagious diseases. Nowadays it’s a quaint place to sip on a bevvie by the ocean spray, with multiple bar and restaurant options to plan your visit around. Q Station is also one of the most haunted places you can visit in Sydney, if you feel like getting in on the spooky season.

Le Petit Salon de Sculptures is free to visit and on show every weekend from October 15 to November 7 at Q Station, Manly. For further information on the exhibition, head to  lessculpturesrefusees.com and qstation.com.au.

Ready to look at pretty things? Check out the best art exhibitions in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.lessculpturesrefusees.com/petite
Address:
Q Station
1 North Head Scenic Drive, Manly
Sydney
2095
Price:
Free

Dates and times

