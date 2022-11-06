Discover a gallery trail of indoor sculptures in Manly’s heritage listed hospital precinct

Time Out says

Not one to give Bondi all the glory, Les Sculptures Refusées (LSR) was established in 2020 to showcase artworks “rejected” from Sculpture by the Sea along the Manly foreshore. This year, Refusées is returning to Q Station with a new show that reflects the practice of Australian artists throughout lockdown. Le Petit Salon de Sculptures will be showing over four weekends in October and November.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and this year LSR has switched the focus to indoor sculptures to mirror how sculptors have been working during lockdown. Alive with the rebellious spirit of the infamous Refusées shows of the past, Le Petit Salon de Sculptures is an artist-led event. You can wander along the sculpture trail and discover a gallery of over 30 indoor sculptures at the heritage listed hospital precinct.

Showcasing the breadth of Australian talent, this year’s show reacquaints the audience with artists that have shown with LSR over the past two years, but excitingly introduces a roster of Australia’s most cherished and respected sculptor’s – including Ron Robertson-Swann, David Horton and Harrie Fasher.

With the past few years considered, there’s an interesting edge to visiting an exhibition at this historic quarantine station, which during colonial times was the first port of call for ships coming in that were potentially carrying passengers with contagious diseases. Nowadays it’s a quaint place to sip on a bevvie by the ocean spray, with multiple bar and restaurant options to plan your visit around. Q Station is also one of the most haunted places you can visit in Sydney, if you feel like getting in on the spooky season.

Le Petit Salon de Sculptures is free to visit and on show every weekend from October 15 to November 7 at Q Station, Manly. For further information on the exhibition, head to lessculpturesrefusees.com and qstation.com.au.

