Leah Fraser opening at Arthouse Gallery

  • Art, Paintings
  • Arthouse Gallery, Darlinghurst
  1. An artist wearing white clothes, standing in front of some of her paintings
    Photograph: Supplied | Arthouse Gallery | Artist Leah Fraser
  2. An artist wearing white clothes, sitting in front of one of her paintings
    Photograph: Supplied | Arthouse Gallery | Artist Leah Fraser
  3. A painting of a mystical woman
    Photograph: Supplied | Arthouse Gallery | A section of one of Leah Fraser's paintings
Time Out says

Check out trend-setting Sydney artist Leah Fraser's new show, 'The Thin Places', at this free opening night

If you like art inspired by the beauty and wonder of the natural world and our connection with it, Sydney artist Leah Fraser should be on your radar. Though don’t expect to see any subdued, realist landscapes in the mix. Instead, her paintings and ceramics transport you into magical, otherworldly, jungle-like and celestial spaces inhabited by mystical and spiritually-charged figures. They're pieces of art Sydneysiders have become desperate to make centrepieces in their homes.

Fraser's latest show, The Thin Places, is showing at Arthouse Gallery through March, and she says it's a meditation on air. “Plants and stars meld to the body kaleidoscopically, skin tones shift and change to reflect their surrounds. Figures move through the air as if in an invisible slipstream, magnetically moving together in a flowing procession.” Everyone’s invited to have a squiz, a couple of glasses of bubbles, and an encounter with the artist at the free opening celebration on Thursday, March 7 (5-7pm).

We’ve followed Fraser’s work since her first shows as a graduate of the College of Fine Arts, UNSW. Since then, she’s exhibited throughout Australia in many solo and group shows,  worked in Mexico, been nominated for countless awards, been commissioned by private collectors, and collaborated with brands including interiors company Jardan, and clothing designers Sass and Bide and All That Remains.

It's far from easy to make a living as an artist in Sydney, but Fraser has done just that – by making a name for herself and developing a dedicated following. And although Fraser's technique, creativity, depth and scale have evolved over the past two decades, the artist's work has never strayed from an innate style that is truly hers.

The work is divine like the artist – Fraser is an ethereal beauty who glides through the gallery like one of her magical subjects. She’s a Sydney 'It girl' and trendsetter, but with a radiant yet gentle warmth and charisma that draws people to her.

If you want to discover more about the artist and her work, come on by to the opening on Thursday, March 7 (5-7pm), or swing by Arthouse Gallery any time up until March 30.  

Love art? Here's a round-up of the best art on this month in Sydney

Keen for other free experiences around Sydney? Here you go.

Looking for theatre? Here's our guide to what's good.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
arthousegallery.com.au/
Address:
Arthouse Gallery
66 McLachlan Ave
Rushcutters Bay
Sydney
2011
Contact:
02 9332 1019
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
5-7pm

Dates and times

5:00 pmLeah Fraser opening, 'The Thin Places', Arthouse GalleryArthouse Gallery Free
