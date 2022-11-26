Time Out says

Acclaimed American photographer Spencer Tunick (@spencertunick) is renowned for his series of photographs that capture gatherings of thousands of people posing nude in iconic locations. Now, Tunick is calling upon Sydneysiders to participate in his next project, to be shot on one of the city’s famed beaches (TBC). However, participants should be sure to pack some sunblock – this installation is held in collaboration with charity Skin Check Champions to raise awareness about skin cancer prevalence in Australia.

The upcoming event, set for Saturday November 26, marks Tunick’s fifth project in Australia. It follows iconic installations held at Sydney Opera House (2010), along the Yarra (2001), on Melbourne’s Chapel Street (2018) and online via Zoom (2020). Tunick’s art documents the human form in all of its beauty and complexity. Now, he’s using his lens to spotlight one of the body’s oft-looked vulnerabilities.

“It’s an honour to be a part of an art mission to raise awareness of the importance of skin checks,” Tunick says. “I use the amazing array of body types and skin tones to create my work, so it feels perfectly appropriate to take part in this effort, in that my medium is the nude human form.”

The event is set to close out National Skin Cancer Action Week (November 21-27). With two in three Aussies likely to battle skin cancer in their lifetime, Action Week is spreading some much-needed awareness about the importance of sun protection and regular skin checks. The Tunick installation will serve as an homage to the over 2000 Aussies who tragically die each year due to skin cancer, but also as a reminder on the importance of sun-safety.

Organisers are aiming to get 2,500 people involved, and each participant will score a limited edition print to commemorate the experience. The timing and location is all under wraps, with details to be revealed to those who register ahead of the date. Register for the installation here, and use this handy clinic finder to book a skin check.

