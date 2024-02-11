Time Out says

Hanging bed sheets out to dry isn’t everyone’s favourite chore, but you’ll never think about it the same way after seeing this brand-new installation by creative duo MAPA Art and Architecture. The Dance of the Remediators serves as a powerful visual reminder of our climate crisis, while also challenging society to reflect on whether the future can be salvaged. The installation will take over the gardens at The Lock-Up, an 1800s police station reimagined as a contemporary art space in Newcastle, this summer.

The Dance of the Remediators comes at a time of climate calamity, a poignant comment on past to present and future. The work appears just weeks after more than 100 people were arrested after climate protesters continued a blockade that entailed paddling out to Newcastle's shipping lane for over 30 hours.

Newcastle-based creative collaborators Heidi Axelsen and Hugo Moline hope to honour the history of coal and evoke a visual reminder that it was not always a thing to be feared. The large-scale work examines society’s relationship to energy, and honours coal’s long photosynthetic toil and its living relatives of mosses and ferns.

The brand-new work will open to the public at 3pm on Saturday, December 16, with opening comments by curator, author and former Deputy Lord Mayor of Sydney Jess Scully. It will be free to view until February 11, 2024 and you can find out more here.

