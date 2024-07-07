As temperatures rise, wildfires roar and glaciers melt faster than they accumulate new snow, wildlife conservation has never been more crucial. With more species facing extinction due to environmental destruction, wildlife photography has a lot of power in raising awareness and fostering appreciation for the protection of our flora and fauna. Established in 1965, the globally renowned photography competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year returns for its 59th iteration.

On loan from London's Natural History Museum, the remarkable collection of images capture the beauty and vulnerability of our natural world.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year drew 49,000 entries from photographers worldwide. Judges were then tasked with the near-impossible job of narrowing it down to 100 photo finalists in categories ranging from 'Animal Portraits' to 'Behaviour: Mammals' and 'Under Water'. The winning images reflect moments from Earth's biodiversity to ignite reflection on our role in nature and the challenges the planets face.

Taking root at the Australian National Maritime Museum, you can view this awe-inspiring collection of photographs, which are on show in Sydney from Saturday, June 15, until November 2024. Tickets cost adults $20, under 15s can come in for $12, and kids under four can enter for free. You can book tickets here.

We went behind the lens to hear from seven of the award-winning photographers about the stories behind the snaps Wildlife Photographer of the Year, including Mark Williams (UK/Canada), Mike Korostelev (Russia), Olivier Gonnet (France), Amit Eshel (Israel), Alex Mustard (UK), Isaac Szabo (USA) and Caitlin Henderson (Australia).

Take a sneak peek...

