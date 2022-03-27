Lendlease Australia today announced that DTL Entertainment Group (DTL Entertainment) has been appointed to redevelop Jacksons on George as part of Circular Quay development, Sydney Place. The famously divey boozer will undergo a total transformation by newly minted DTL Entertainment, led by entrepreneurs Paul Ford and Steve Bannigan, Australian hospitality veteran Maurice Terzini, of Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, and publican Michael Broome.

The plans are a move to regenerate the rich and historically significant legacy of Jacksons on George as the central hospitality offering within Sydney Place, a joint venture development by Lendlease, Ping An Real Estate and Mitsubishi Estate Asia. This comes as just one of a swathe of precincts popping up around the city, with neighbouring Quay Quarter as well as nearby YCK Laneways, and 52 Martin Place breathing life into the CBD once more.



Sydney Place will be a vibrant precinct in one of Sydney’s oldest and most-loved gathering places, Circular Quay. Lendlease Australia’s transformation of this part of Circular Quay will form Sydney Place into an innovative, integrated office, dining and retail experience, blending in with the historic surrounds, with transport, and neighbouring luxury hotel and residential developments announced or underway.

Located on George Street, Sydney, the new Jacksons on George designed by Studio Hollenstein will sit within Sydney Place, which also comprises a landmark 55-storey office tower. The 263-metre tower will become Sydney’s tallest office building.

The new precinct is set to open in early 2023.