In 2000, Scenic World opened the Scenic Cableway. This glass-walled cable car makes the same trip down into the valley as the Scenic Railway but with a more spectacular view, taking in the Three Sisters, Orphan Rock, Mount Solitary and Katoomba Falls. The largest cable car in Australia, the Scenic Cableway is capable of holding 84 passengers at a time.

At the bottom the Scenic Cableway joins up with the Scenic Walkway.

